Shapiro Administration Launches New “Pennsylvania Gets It Done” Marketing Campaign to Help Attract Businesses to the Commonwealth

Building on the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in almost 20 years, the marketing campaign reinforces Governor Josh Shapiro’s aggressive budget proposal to strengthen Pennsylvania’s competitiveness. The campaign runs through April in New York City, Chicago, and statewide across Pennsylvania and targets business executives and site selection consultants.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger unveiled a new brand marketing campaign to support business attraction efforts in the Commonwealth — Pennsylvania Gets It Done.

The campaign builds on the growing momentum from the Commonwealth’s new ten-year Economic Development Strategy that launched in January and reinforces Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed 2024-25 budget. The Governor’s budget includes $600 million in new and expanded investments that will enhance DCED’s ability to implement the new ten-year strategic plan.

“To compete for the attraction and retention of new and existing businesses, we must invest in economic development and aggressively market Pennsylvania as a great place to do business,” said Secretary Siger. “Pennsylvania Gets It Done is a dynamic and impactful business attraction campaign that will build greater awareness around our economic development strategy and motivate business leaders in the Commonwealth and beyond our borders to rediscover all that Pennsylvania has to offer.”

The Pennsylvania Gets It Done campaign highlights the Commonwealth’s key industries including energy and agriculture, skilled graduates and diverse, talented workforce, and our ranking as one of the top states to start and run a business. The campaign is running through April in New York City, Chicago, and statewide in Pennsylvania targeting C-suite executives at mid to large businesses and site selection consultants. QR codes on digital ads will drive traffic to the new PA Gets It Done website in support of future campaigns and lead generation efforts.

Governor Shapiro’s 2024-25 budget includes investments to help advance the ten-year Economic Development Strategy, including: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $25 million for the Main Street Matters program to support small businesses and commercial corridors across the Commonwealth; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

Read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years here. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

