Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,346 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,363 in the last 365 days.

Greenstein, Zwicker Proposal for ‘Green Amendment’ Advances

TRENTON – The Senate Environment and Energy Committee advanced a resolution sponsored by Senators Linda Greenstein and Andrew Zwicker that would enshrine into the New Jersey Constitution the right for every resident to have a clean and healthy environment.

“The ‘Green Amendment’ seeks to ensure that our state will protect our environment and natural resources, for the wellbeing of those of us here today and for future generations,” said Senator Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex). “Our children and grandchildren deserve to have a guarantee that they will be able to enjoy nature, to breathe clean air, to drink clean water, and this amendment would provide exactly that.”

The resolution, SCR-43, would establish the right to a clean and healthy environment, with pure water, clean air, and ecologically healthy habitats. The state would serve as trustee of natural resources, and would not be permitted to infringe upon the aforementioned rights through action or inaction.

“It should not be a privilege to breathe clean air and drink clean water, but a right. Other states, including our neighbors Pennsylvania and New York, already have enshrined this right into their respective constitutions,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Hunterdon/Mercer/Middlesex/Somerset). “Now, it is time for New Jersey to do the same, in the interest and wellbeing of future generations.”

If passed, the proposed constitutional amendment would be put up for a statewide vote in the next general election for voters to approve or reject. If approved, it would become part of the Constitution on the March 1st next following the general election in which it was approved.

The proposal for a constitutional amendment advanced in a 3-1 vote, with 1 additional abstention.

You just read:

Greenstein, Zwicker Proposal for ‘Green Amendment’ Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more