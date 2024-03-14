AHNA Offering Nursing Self-Care Conference in Dayton, OH as Response to NAM Health Workforce Well-Being Activities
NAM introduces Health Workforce Well-Being Day on March 18. AHNA hosting a conference in Dayton, OH on March 22, empowering nurses for self-care and resilience.TOPEKA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a continuous effort to emphasize the importance of the well-being of the healthcare workforce, the National Academy of Medicine (NAM) is pleased to introduce the Health Workforce Well-Being Day on March 18, which was accompanied by a kickoff event on March 11 to inaugurate the occasion. This yearly event in March will unite leaders from national and institutional levels, policymakers, patients, communities, and healthcare professionals from diverse fields to recognize our joint achievements and commit to further enhancing the well-being of healthcare workers... because "A Healthy Workforce is Essential for Overall Health."
In response, AHNA is hosting a self-care conference in Dayton, OH on Friday, March 22. This one-day conference empowers nurses with immediately usable skills for energizing their self-care and rekindling their joy and resilience. All nurses are welcome, from those who are simply curious to those who are experts in holistic nursing practice.
The conference will be held at the Fifth Third Conference Center Cox Arboretum MetroPark and will be keynoted by AHNA President Jane Foote, EdD, MSN, RN, HN-BC, NPD-BC. The registration fee is $90 if registered before Saturday, March 16 and the conference will run from 9AM-5PM. AHNA is accredited as a provider of nursing continuing professional development by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) and offers this session for 6 contact hours. Register at https://www.ahna.org/Shop/Specialty-CNE/Regional-CNE.
About AHNA
The American Holistic Nurses Association (AHNA) is a non-profit specialty nursing professional membership organization that serves as the definitive voice for registered nurses who practice holistic nursing.
Founded in 1981, AHNA’s primary mission is to advance holistic nursing through Practice, Community Building, Advocacy, Research and Education. The association is dedicated to the continued development of evidence-based holistic research, self-care methods for nurses and non-pharmacological pain management. AHNA offers networking opportunities to its members along with continuing nursing education through webinars, self-study programs, publications, conferences, and scholarship and grant opportunities.
AHNA currently services more than 5,300 members through 136 local chapters in the U.S. and abroad. Holistic nursing is recognized by the American Nurses Association as an official nursing specialty with a defined scope and standards of practice.
