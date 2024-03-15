Rejeana Jackson Endorsed by State Legislators, Garnering Strong Support for Upcoming Primary Election
I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of Senator Linthicum and Representatives Reschke and McIntire.”DAIRY, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rejeana Jackson, a dedicated advocate for Klamath County and its residents, has received significant endorsements from a prominent State Senator and State Representatives ahead of the upcoming county commissioner election. The endorsements come from State Senator Dennis Linthicum SD28, State Representative E. Werner Reschke HD55, and State Representative Emily McIntire HD56, who have recognized Rejeana Jackson's commitment to improving Klamath County. Rejeana is the only Klamath County Commissioner Position 1 candidate to be endorsed by all 3 legislators.
Their endorsement highlights Rejeana Jackson's proven track record of strong leadership skills in both business and grassroots organizations. In response to the endorsement, Rejeana expressed gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored to receive the endorsements of Senator Linthicum and Representatives Reschke and McIntire. Their support is a testament to our shared vision for Klamath County and the collaborative efforts needed to address the challenges facing our community. Together, we will work tirelessly to represent the interests and concerns of our constituents and build a brighter future for all."
With this endorsement, Rejeana Jackson gains valuable momentum as the campaign progresses, solidifying her position as the candidate best equipped to serve Klamath County effectively. The support of Senator Linthicum and Representatives Reschke and McIntire underscores the confidence placed in Rejeana Jackson's ability to lead and enact positive change at the local level. She believes that government is OF THE PEOPLE, BY THE PEOPLE and commits to empowering Klamath County, one voice at a time.
