Golden State Film Festival 2024 Promotes Passion For Independent Films

HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year's Golden State Film Festival was held in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres from Friday, February 23rd - Thursday, February 29th. The fun festivities began on Thursday, February 22nd, with a film festival kick-off party for the filmmakers in Los Angeles. The following day, film blocks began screening on two screens at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres. “It was magical, over 400 excellent independent films were screened day and night for a week”, said Golden State Film Festival Director and Founder, Jon Gursha. Over 400 various films from around the world were shown. The 2024 Golden State Film Festival Program can be seen at https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com/2024-program.

The festival wrapped-up with a fabulous Film & Screenplay awards show on Friday, March 1st, at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres with over 100 Film and Screenplay awards awarded to the filmmakers. “We had an eclectic lineup of indie films from around the world for the audiences. We congratulate all of the filmmakers who participated”, said Golden State Film Festival Program Director and Co- Founder, Peter Greene.

Here are some of the highlighted films from this year’s festival:

"21ST CENTURY COURTSHIP", Directed by Eddie Lebron; "ALONE IN VENICE", Directed by Jules East; "ANCIENT LANDS AND LIVES-ABOVE THE GRAND CANYON RIM", Directed by Carol Amore; "ANGEL FLEET", Directed by Tristan Loraine; "BIRTHDAY CAKE", Directed by Steven Mannino; "CHEECHED AND HANDY - EPISODE 6", Directed by Todd Ciske; "ESCAPE OF THE DRAGONS", Directed by Nicolas Bullentini; "EVERYONE WRITES MEMOIR", Directed by Mark Solter and Alexander Campbell; "EVERYTHING IS NOT WHAT IT SEEMS", Directed by Anton Chernonog; "EXIMIUM COR - VERDANT 9", Directed by John Kalning; "FELLS POINT", Directed by Raissa Contreras; "FULL THROTTLE PARADISE", Directed by Nick DeSimone; "GEORGE & MARCUS", Directed by Neill Barry; "GRANDMA BRUCE", Directed by Brooke Sebold.

"HANKY PANKY", Directed by Lindsey Haun and Nick Roth; "HONG KONG - FINAL DAYS OF FREEDOM", Directed by Sean Fleck; "HOTTEST SOUNDS", Directed by Brian Billionaire; HUMAN 2.0", Directed by Nourah Al Hasawi; "JOE CRIST", Directed by Mark Michaels; "LEO'S WHISKEY BAR", Directed by Odell Payne and Ty Brueilly; "LOW STRESS DAY", Directed by Barnabus Walsh; "LUCILLE", Directed by Kane Richard Blust and Candace Green Blust; "MELT ON THIS MUSIC", Directed by Deisi Del Toro; "MISSING ME SOMEPLACE", Directed by Catherine Phillips; "MY-01", Directed by Dana Cowden; "NEW ME", Directed by Chico Bennett; "NOT ONE MORE!", Directed by Roy Dorantes; "Nowhere", Directed by Tim Seyfert; "OUR LANGUAGE IS CHAOS", Directed by Cory Byam; "OUT OF MY COMFORT ZONE", Directed by Ivy Vale; "POOR CREATURE", Directed by Bella Rieth; "POSSIBILITIES", Directed by Bill Sarine; "PREDATORS DON'T LIKE ATTENTION", Directed by Emmanuel Lee; "ROUTINE", Directed by Maria Maya; "SEANCE GAMES - METAXU", Directed by Tane McClure; "SO HELP ME", Directed by Amanda Beardsley; "SOUL", Directed by I-Jien Jane Kou; "STRANDED", Directed by Ian Aric; "TERMS AND CONDITIONS", Directed by Ursula Rudorfer; "THE GIRL WHO FADED AWAY", Directed by Brent Heise; "THE LOVE ROCK", Directed by Ryan Coleman; "THE MAN FROM JALISCO PART 2", Directed by Ryan Brandt; "THE ROAD TO WELL-BEING", Directed by Laura Carlson; "THE WAY WOMEN ARE", Directed by Adam Tuliński; "THOSE WHO INHERIT THE EARTH", Directed by Alek Gearhart; "WELCOME TO THE WHIMSICAL DESERT", Directed by Heidi Appe; "WHERE THE DEAD GO", Directed by Alberto Rodriguez; "WITHOUT YOU", Directed by Al Friedman; and "WORDLOTTO", Directed by Johnny Baca.

We congratulate all the independent filmmakers and writers. The Festival awards films and screenplays. For Golden State Film Festival Awards information please visit our website GoldenStateFilmFestival.com.



For more information about the Golden State Film Festival and how to be a part of the event, visit - https://www.goldenstatefilmfestival.com. The Golden State Film Festival was created by Jon Gursha and Peter Greene as a platform for independent filmmakers from around the world in Hollywood. Golden State Film Festival is an annual film festival.