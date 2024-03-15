Invisible Technologies Named Official Breakthrough Partner for Abundance Summit 2024
We are proud to announce that Invisible Technologies will be this year's breakthrough partner. Renowned for their pioneering work in AI and collaboration across various industries ...”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invisible Technologies, the operations innovation company that combines AI and automation with a skilled human workforce, is pleased to announce that they will present as “Breakthrough Partner 2024” at the Abundance Summit, held March 17 -21, 2024.
— Peter Diamandis
The Abundance Summit provides a platform to share insights and explore the collaboration between AI, automation, and human partnership with an equally passionate audience about harnessing technology for exponential growth and positive global change.
Francis Pedraza, founder and chair of the board, and Benjamin Plummer, CEO of Invisible Technologies Inc., are slated to present a fireside chat, "From Confusion To Revolution: A Practical Approach To Harnessing The Power Of AI," moderated by the event's founder, Peter Diamandis, on March 19, 2024.
Also present at the Summit will be such media luminaries as Geoffrey Hinton, the godfather of AI; Eric Schmidt, former CEO and Chairman of Google; Anousheh Ansari, CEO of XPRIZE and Emad Mostaque, founder and CEO of Stability AI.
“We are thrilled to announce our participation in the Abundance Summit," stated Benjamin Plummer, CEO of Invisible Technologies. “Our involvement in the summit, especially the fireside chat led by Peter Diamandis, presents a unique opportunity to engage with over 500 CEOs and entrepreneurs, sparking meaningful conversations."
To register for the event, click here and to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Invisible Technologies, click here. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.abundance360.com/summit.
About Abundance360
At its core, Abundance360 is a year-round program for entrepreneurs, investors, and executives who want to create positive change. It offers them a unique opportunity to unlock their potential and access the latest technologies, tools, and connections needed to succeed in today's world. In addition to the Summit, Workshops, and Masterminds, members benefit from the support of a close-knit community of like-minded individuals who share the goal of creating a better future for humanity. For more information, visit www.abundance360.com
About Invisible Technologies
Invisible is the operations innovation company that combines AI and automation with a skilled human workforce to unlock strategic execution bottlenecks. With Invisible, teams can quickly innovate, scale operations, or bring new products to market. Companies like DoorDash trust Invisible for process innovation while leading AI firms like Cohere and AI21 enhance their model performance with us. Dedicated to optimizing work through technology and human insight, we’re driving enterprise AI adoption and are a trusted partner for AI innovators worldwide. For more information, please visit www.Invisible.co.
