Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and Second Lady of Pennsylvania Blayre Holmes Davis Host a Panel on Women in the Workforce

Pittsburgh, Pa – Today, the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women and the Second Lady of Pennsylvania Blayre Holmes Davis joined business leaders, advocates, and employers at K&L Gates in Pittsburgh to host a panel and discuss best practices to recruit and retain women in the workforce in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The Shapiro-Davis Administration is committed to creating real opportunity for working women and families, especially in career pathways in public safety and the trades where women are underrepresented. Last April, First Lady Lori Shapiro met with cadets and staff from the State Police Academy in Hershey to discuss the challenges in recruiting female troopers. The Department of Labor and Industry also announced grant funding through its Increasing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in the Building and Construction Trades through Apprenticeships and Pre-Apprenticeships initiative, to encourage more trade apprenticeship programs that open opportunities for underrepresented groups, like women, in the building trades.

“As a working mother of a six-month-old, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to have affordable, high-quality childcare for Pennsylvania families in every community,” said Second Lady of Pennsylvania, Blayre Holmes Davis. “I’m proud the Shapiro-Davis Administration is making this issue a priority.”

“Our Commission is excited to celebrate International Women’s Day and highlight the work of our amazing panelists. We are grateful to host this discussion with K&L Gates,” said Moriah Hathaway, Executive Director, Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. “We know that women are critical to the workforce and should be valued for their perspectives. We urge every employer to consider the best practices to recruit and retain women in their fields.”

Governor Shapiro is making significant investments to make childcare more affordable to support working families. Last December, Governor Shapiro signed a major expansion to the Pennsylvania Childcare Tax Credit for nearly 210,000 Pennsylvania families. In his latest budget address, he called on the General Assembly to raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour and proposed increasing reimbursement rates for childcare providers participating in the Child Care Works program.

“Each year K&L Gates celebrates International Women’s Day across the globe, but this year is particularly inspiring because I got to coordinate a panel discussion on a topic that I am both passionate about and aligns with my role as a Commissioner for the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women,” said Tracy Lawless, Commissioner, Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women. “I’m pleased Governor Shapiro understands and values women’s voices in the workplace. Today’s discussion demonstrated how women executives have been intentional in creating and sustaining a sense of belonging and empowerment of women within our personal spheres of influence, workplaces, and communities.”

Panelists Include:

Danielle Parson, Vice Chair, Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women

Vice Chair, Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women Emily Sheetz, Executive Vice President of Strategy and IT

Executive Vice President of Strategy and IT Susie Shipley, Pennsylvania, Ohio Valley, and Mahoning Valley Region President, Huntington Bank

Pennsylvania, Ohio Valley, and Mahoning Valley Region President, Huntington Bank Christina Cassotis, CEO, Allegheny County Airport Authority

CEO, Allegheny County Airport Authority Angela Ferritto, President, AFL-CIO

President, AFL-CIO Nicole Webster, Workplace Solutions and Corporate Citizenship Associate Manager, Pittsburgh Office of Accenture

Workplace Solutions and Corporate Citizenship Associate Manager, Pittsburgh Office of Accenture Angela M. Reynolds, Ph.D., CEO, YWCA Greater Pittsburgh

The Governor’s Advisory Commission on Women is committed to cultivating a workforce that empowers women, creating a safer Commonwealth that improves women’s health and wellbeing, and supporting women as we age. The Commission’s top priorities include reducing Black Maternal Health disparities, addressing period poverty and menstrual equity, ensuring access to childcare, and valuing women who are caregivers. Learn more about the Commission by following the Commission on Facebook and Instagram.

