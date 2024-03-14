Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,342 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 419,432 in the last 365 days.

Singleton, Vitale Bill to Increase Medicaid Reimbursement Rates for Emergency Ambulance Services Advances

Trenton – The Senate Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee advanced legislation sponsored by Senators Troy Singleton and Joe Vitale that would increase the minimum Medicaid reimbursement rate to $300 for basic life support emergency ambulance transportation services.

“EMT squads across New Jersey are facing severe financial constraints amid rising costs, a shortage of certified EMTs, and flat reimbursement rates,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “With a higher reimbursement, some of the financial pressure faced by emergency services will be lessened, thus allowing them to continue their critical mission of saving lives and serving their communities.”

The bill, S-1423, would represent an increase of $242 from the state’s existing reimbursement rate of $58. In addition, the bill would provide for an additional $8.94 in reimbursement for each loaded mile traveled. Currently, New Jersey has the lowest Medicaid reimbursement rate for these services in the region, with other state’s ranging from $65.27 in Delaware to $293.90 in Connecticut.

“Basic life support emergency services provide integral, fast medical service and transportation for people with urgent and, often life-threatening, medical emergencies,” said Senator Vitale (D-Middlesex), Chair of the Senate Health, Human Services, and Senior Citizens Committee. “This legislation will give them the financial support they need to continue their operations, and most importantly, continue saving lives.”

The bill was advanced in a unanimous vote.  

You just read:

Singleton, Vitale Bill to Increase Medicaid Reimbursement Rates for Emergency Ambulance Services Advances

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more