EU-Moldova Private Sector Mobilisation Mission – join offline event on 10 April!

The EU-funded programme EU4Business invites Moldovan businesses to take part in the EU-Moldova Private Sector Mobilisation Mission that will be held on 10 April, in Chisinau. The mission will be led by Adrienn Kiraly, DG NEAR Director for the Neighbourhood East and Institution building, who will be accompanied by high-level representatives from the Government of the Republic of Moldova and from European financial institutions.

This event will promote the opportunities offered by the EU’s financial instruments in support of private sector investments among the European and Moldovan business communities.

The platform will also bring together European and Moldovan businesses to explore investment and commercial opportunities in the fields of renewable energy, agri-food and digital technologies in Moldova. The event also aims to showcase the implementation of structural reforms and sectoral plans by the Government of the Republic of Moldova in the context of its EU accession process.

This mission will also lay the groundwork for the Moldovan Investment Conference to be organised by the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Moldova in September 2024.

Private sector representatives from Moldovan and European companies, business associations, representatives of Moldovan authorities and agencies working on investment promotion are welcome to join the mission.

To register, please fill out the online registration form.

