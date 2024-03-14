CANADA, March 14 - From Town of Sidney: https://www.sidney.ca/news/town-of-sidney-benefits-from-canada-community-building-fund/

Sidney Mayor and Council wish to acknowledge the ongoing community benefits derived through the receipt and use of Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) transfers.

The Canada Community-Building Fund is now in its 20th year of delivering funding to local government infrastructure and capacity-building projects in British Columbia. Since the inception of the program, the Town of Sidney has received close to $8.9 million in funding, and used nearly $7 million on eligible projects to benefit the community.

The most significant Canada Community-Building Fund projects undertaken in Sidney this past year enhanced the Town’s sport and recreation infrastructure, local roads, and active transportation network. Major projects in 2023 included a $250,000 contribution toward an all-weather soccer field, and $264,000 toward road improvements in the West Side Industrial Area, a key growth and employment area.

Quotes:

“We are committed to investing in communities’ projects that foster and support growth – projects that bolster the health, well-being, and safety of residents from coast to coast to coast. I am proud that we were able to support Sidney in completing upgrades to their recreational infrastructure, roads, and active transportation networks last year.”

Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Infrastructure, Housing and Communities

“Sidney is a picturesque seaside town in reach of all amenities for residents and visitors alike. Ongoing collaboration between all orders of government brings this vibrancy to communities like Sidney. From enhancing sport and recreation facilities to improving local roads and bolstering active transportation networks, these investments are not just about building infrastructure. They're about building stronger, more resilient communities for generations to come.”

Honourable Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs

“Sidney Council is grateful for ongoing funding from the federal government through the Canada Community-Building Fund, which assists the Town in maintaining, improving, and adding new infrastructure for active transportation, tourism, recreation, roads, and water. We also appreciate the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) work to administer the program in BC on behalf of local governments.”

Cliff McNeil-Smith, Mayor of Sidney