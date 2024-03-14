Town of Clinton, MA, Partners with OpenGov to Launch Online Permit Portal
WAUWATOSA, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to eliminate slow approval processes and poor transparency in its permitting system, the Town of Clinton, MA, was looking for a modern solution. As a result of its search, the Town decided to partner with OpenGov, a trusted provider of software purpose built for local government.
Located 45 minutes from Boston, leadership in the Town of Clinton is always looking for ways to modernize its operations. In its search for a new digital services platform, the Town of Clinton wanted a solution with efficient workflows that could provide a single, unifying document management system. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing stood out for its promise to process permits up to 4-5 times faster and help manage various application types more efficiently.
With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, the Town of Clinton will be able to realize significant enhancements in its operations. It looks forward to a streamlined process, enhanced support for field inspections, digitized records for easy access, and better management of short-term rentals. Expected outcomes include an overall improvement in service delivery to residents and a more efficient, responsive government.
The Town of Clinton joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
