OAKSTERDAM UNIVERSITY LAUNCHES COURSE TO CERTIFY MICHIGAN CANNABIS RETAIL WORKERS
The world's first cannabis college launches Michigan Cannabis Dispensary Worker Training that qualifies for $1 million in grants for equity licensees.MICHIGAN, US, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, the Michigan Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) released $1 million in grants to 62 equity licensees throughout the state to be used for employee education, business needs, and community investment. The money was split evenly, amounting to $16,129 per qualified recipient. The grants come the same day Oaksterdam University (OU) launches Michigan Cannabis Dispensary Worker Training.
This self-paced online training provides cannabis retail workers with the required knowledge to comply with state laws and regulations and easily communicate them to customers. The training is administered in partnership with an accredited institution, making it eligible under the terms of the grant.
OU’s Michigan Cannabis Dispensary Worker Training provides the most comprehensive education for cannabis dispensary workers developed by expert faculty who are leaders and pioneers in the $33 billion global cannabis industry. Retail workers in cannabis dispensaries play a vital role in public health and safety, as well as reducing liability risk.
OU’s Michigan training prepares dispensary workers to be safe, informed, and compliant with state regulations. It includes:
Federal vs. State Laws
Michigan Laws & Regulations
Foundations of Retail Work
Public Health & Hygiene
The Effects of Cannabis
Cultivar Selection
Products, Methods of Ingestion & Dosing
Customer Service
The training program and certification are $150, with group discounts available. It is accessible online—anytime, anywhere—at the student’s pace.
The defining features of the Michigan cannabis supply chain are local control of business licensing and an unlimited number of licenses available for all license types. This type of free-market competition generally results in more product options and competitive pricing.
These and many other Michigan-specific laws and regulations are included in Oaksterdam’s Michigan Cannabis Dispensary Worker Training.
Oaksterdam has a rich history in Michigan. The school started teaching in Ann Arbor in 2008 and taught at the Genesee Valley campus until the business that hosted became too busy to close for classes in 2011. Oaksterdam seminars had record-setting attendance and launched thousands of entrepreneurs and innovators. “We are extremely excited to bring our online training back to Michigan to help ensure safety and compliance for the team,” said Oaksterdam University Executive Chancellor Dale Sky Jones.
The official optional textbook for Michigan Cannabis Dispensary Training is The Budtender’s Guide: A Reference Manual for Cannabis Consumers and Dispensary Professionals. Published by Oaksterdam Press, this powerful resource complements the course material and provides a comprehensive guide to cannabis use, products, and effects. It is available as an ebook ($9.99) or print ($29.99).
About Oaksterdam
Formalized in 2007, Oaksterdam University has been the forerunner in providing the highest quality training to people involved in the cannabis industry. OU’s faculty is composed of professionals, academics, and subject matter experts who have taught more than 100,000 OU alumni from 110 countries. With roots growing 29 years deep, OU is a dynamic, diverse, responsive academic institute dedicated to educating the global cannabis community, industry, regulators, and government. Visit OaksterdamUniversity.com
