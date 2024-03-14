Manchin Announces $646k For Two West Virginia Research Projects

March 14, 2024

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $646,668 from the National Science Foundation (NSF) for two West Virginia research projects. The funding will support physics and mathematics research at Marshall University and research into the production and uses of ammonia at Viaduct Technologies in Morgantown.

“The National Science Foundation continues to be an important partner for the Mountain State through their investments in groundbreaking research opportunities. I’m pleased NSF is investing more than $646,000 in these two initiatives that will advance our understanding of ammonia synthesis and support undergraduate research at Marshall University,” said Senator Manchin. “As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources that bolster research opportunities and support our West Virginia universities.”

Individual awards listed below:

$371,668 – Marshall University Research Corporation: REU Site: Appalachian Mathematics and Physics Site

This funding will support an undergraduate research conference communicating and collaborating on mathematics and physics projects.

$275,000 – Viaduct Technologies, Morgantown: STTR Phase I: Microwave-Enhanced Modular Ammonia Synthesis

This project targets the production of ammonia and will test the optimization of an ammonia-specific microwave-enhanced applicator cavity in order to contribute to the development of a more efficient, renewably powered, cost-effective method for ammonia synthesis.