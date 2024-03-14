Submit Release
As Meta Sunsets CrowdTangle, Rolli Doubles Down on Social Media Intelligence to Help Journalists Track Disinformation

Rolli is revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a Service® platform. By facilitating access to credible sources, trusted tools, and fostering equitable representation in media, Rolli addresses the challenges of reduced newsroom resources.

International Center for Journalists is a non-profit, professional organization serving more than 177,000 journalists around the world, helping them cover the most critical issues of today, innovate to connect with communities, and build news organizations that thrive.

Newsgathering Platform, Rolli, Receives Grant from the International Center for Journalists to Fight Disinformation in Time for the 2024 Election

SANTA MONICA, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rolli, the journalist-owned AI-powered Newsroom as a Service® platform, is helping journalists across the country detect and track coordinated disinformation campaigns across social media, just in-time for the 2024 election.

1/3 of journalists encounter false or fabricated information regularly when working on stories, according to the Pew Research Center. Rolli gives them the tools to fight back.

Thanks to a grant from the International Center for Journalists' (ICFJ) Leap Innovation Lab, journalists can access Rolli’s Information Tracer tool for free by logging into rolliapp.com. Originally developed by NYU PhD in Computer Science, Zhouhan Chen, Rolli’s CEO Nick Toso teamed up with Chen to make Information Tracer an easy-to-use tool for journalists under deadline, allowing them to quickly track, analyze, and put into context deeply complex data and anomalous patterns across various social media platforms.

The award-winning tool is in use by journalists across the world and has already helped:

1. Detect Covid vaccine disinformation in Latin America

2. Identified hate speech and cyberbullying campaigns against women

3. Flagged coordinated election disinformation campaigns in Mexico

Nick Toso, Rolli’s CEO, says “Journalists are in need of resources now more than ever. In light of recent sunsetting of important newsgathering tools, Rolli is doubling down on Information Tracer - providing journalists free access to social media listening and disinformation tracking. Our resolve is unwavering.”

Maggie Farley, Senior Director of Innovation and Knight Fellowships at ICFJ says “In this pivotal election year, disinformation is rampant, while traditional tools to track false narratives are disappearing. That's why Information Tracer is such a crucial resource for researchers, journalists and anyone seeking to combat the spread of misleading information. It can trace the origins and the spread of disinformation campaigns across multiple platforms and give insights about who is behind them and why.”

In addition to Information Tracer, Rolli is providing journalists with other much needed newsgathering tech, including AI recommendations of diverse subject matter experts, news, and event discovery.

Learn more about Rolli’s Information Tracer here: https://join.rolliapp.com/information-tracer and sign up to use the tool here: https://rolliapp.com.


About Rolli:

Rolli is at the forefront of revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a Service® platform. By facilitating access to credible sources, trusted tools, and fostering equitable representation in media, Rolli addresses the challenges of reduced newsroom resources.

Rolli is in part, fueled by an early stage investment from the Glen Nelson Center at American Public Media Group, part of APMG’s commitment to Press Forward, a national movement to strengthen communities by reinvigorating local news.

