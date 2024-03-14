As Meta Sunsets CrowdTangle, Rolli Doubles Down on Social Media Intelligence to Help Journalists Track Disinformation

Rolli is revolutionizing the media landscape with its Newsroom as a Service® platform. By facilitating access to credible sources, trusted tools, and fostering equitable representation in media, Rolli addresses the challenges of reduced newsroom resources.

International Center for Journalists is a non-profit, professional organization serving more than 177,000 journalists around the world, helping them cover the most critical issues of today, innovate to connect with communities, and build news organizations that thrive.