10th Annual NICE K12 Cybersecurity Education Conference

Credit: iKeepSafe

Attend the NICE K12 Cybersecurity Education Conference in San Antonio, Texas, on December 9-10, 2024. Attend the conference to gain tools to promote the discovery of cybersecurity careers and multiple pathways, identify methods to transform learning, and much more.

This year's theme:

Spurring Collaboration in K12 Cybersecurity Education

This year's venue:

La Cantera Resort in San Antonio's breathtaking Hill Country

Included in this year's conference:

Join hundreds of K12 educators and supporters as we come together to learn, network, create community, promote, and increase K12 cybersecurity education programs nationwide. Don't miss out!

Learn More