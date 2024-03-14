Submit Release
10th Annual NICE K12 Cybersecurity Education Conference

2024 NICE K12 SAVE THE DATE WITH LOCATION

Attend the NICE K12 Cybersecurity Education Conference in San Antonio, Texas, on December 9-10, 2024. Attend the conference to gain tools to promote the discovery of cybersecurity careers and multiple pathways, identify methods to transform learning, and much more.

This year's theme:

Spurring Collaboration in K12 Cybersecurity Education

This year's venue:

La Cantera Resort in San Antonio's breathtaking Hill Country

Included in this year's conference:

Join hundreds of K12 educators and supporters as we come together to learn, network, create community, promote, and increase K12 cybersecurity education programs nationwide. Don't miss out!

