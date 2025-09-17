NIST Awards More Than $3 Million to Support Cybersecurity Workforce Development Across 13 States

Credit: Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has announced more than $3.3 million in cooperative agreements intended to develop the workforce needed to protect our nation’s infrastructure and organizations from cybersecurity threats. The 17 awards of about $200,000 each will go to educational and community organizations in 13 states to address the nation’s ongoing shortage of qualified cybersecurity professionals.

The agreements will be administered by NICE, a NIST-led collaboration among government, academia and the private sector. NICE focuses on cybersecurity education and training and on the development of a skilled workforce.

The selected organizations will lead Regional Alliances and Multistakeholder Partnerships to Stimulate (RAMPS) cybersecurity workforce and education initiatives. RAMPS projects aim to match the workforce needs of local businesses and nonprofits with the guidance provided by the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity.

“RAMPS communities are intended to address the cybersecurity workforce needs of employers in local and regional economies,” said Rodney Petersen, director of NICE. “By bringing together local industry, educational organizations and economic development entities, communities can develop a skilled workforce, help grow their economy and protect against risks in cyberspace.”

The NICE-funded CyberSeek tool, which analyzes data about the cybersecurity job market, finds that there are currently more than 514,000 cybersecurity job openings in the U.S. Roughly 74 workers are available to fill every 100 cybersecurity job openings in the country.

Many RAMPS projects will focus on developing curricula or providing education and training at the high school, college or professional levels. Other initiatives will offer practical learning opportunities such as internships, apprenticeships or hands-on projects. Additional efforts include hosting workshops, boot camps, competitions and hackathons.

With these newly awarded cooperative agreements, there will now be 47 RAMPS communities established across 25 states. A full list of 2025 recipients, the regions they serve, and the amounts awarded follows:

AZ Cyber Initiative

Arizona

$199,100

Bristol Community College

Southern Massachusetts

$177,776

The Coding School

Delaware-Maryland-Virginia

$200,000

Cyber Bytes Foundation

Stafford County, Virginia, region

$200,000

The Escal Institute of Advanced Technologies Inc.

Southeastern United States

$199,577

The Florida International University Board of Trustees

South Florida

$200,000

Industry Workforce Solutions Inc.

Northwest Indiana

$200,000

IUP Research Institute

Pennsylvania

$199,999.20

Neptune SHIELD

Southeastern Virginia

$200,000

San Bernardino Community College District

California Inland Empire/Desert region

$200,000

St. Bernard Parish Government — Workforce Programs (Triparish)

Louisiana

$198,581.38

The Trustees of the Stevens Institute of Technology

New Jersey/New York metropolitan region

$200,000

The University of South Florida Board of Trustees

South Florida

$200,000

University City Science Center

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

$200,000

University of Maine at Augusta

Augusta, Maine, region

$200,000

University of Southern Mississippi

Mississippi Gulf Coast region

$153,048

Whatcom Community College

Northwest Washington State

$200,000