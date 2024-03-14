Fear Into Faith Live Event Announces Speaker Lineup for Dallas Event
FEAR INTO FAITH LIVE conference is Held April 11-13 in Dallas, TX
FEAR INTO FAITH LIVE conference is Held April 11-13 in Dallas, TX
— Shannon E.
At the Live Fear into Faith Event, the speaker line-up includes: Summer Dey, founder of the "Fear Into Faith" movement, a highly sought-after International Speaker, award-winning TV show Producer & Host, Author, and Success Coach delivers the message of how to shift out of fear and into bold faith.
Real Talk Kim is a pastor, entrepreneur, mentor, motivational speaker, entertainer, and best-selling author; Staci & Larry Wallace are prophetic and accomplished 8-time best-selling author, speaker, and business strategist who has shared the stage with five U.S. Presidents, and helped build businesses into the hundreds of millions; “PLAY TO WIN” Shawn Harper NFL offensive linebacker; Dr. Clarice Fluitt is an internationally recognized Christian leader, author, accomplished businesswoman, and television personality; Dr. Joshua Fowler is a revivalist, reformer, and fifth generation preacher, who flows with prophetic precision and apostolic authority.
Prepare to be immersed in an experience that combines the fiery inspiration of the Holy Spirit with cutting-edge insights & business principles that can be used immediately in kingdom-minded businesses.
Event Producer, Summer Dey says, “The interactive Faith-Based Trainings that seamlessly integrate faith, life, and business principles - walk away with actionable strategies and techniques that will empower you to elevate your life & relationships to new heights!”
In-person tickets: Reduced price of $99 (regular Price is $199) pp.
Event Website: https://fearintofaithlive.com
We invite our local radio stations to broadcast live at the Fear into Faith Conference LIVE on April 11 - 13, 2024 in Dallas, Texas, where up to 1000 attendees gather to hear Live Speakers and participate in hands-on training.
FEAR INTO FAITH
ENCOUNTER ~ EQUIP~EXPERIENCE
Local churches should consider attending the FEAR INTO FAITH LIVE event in Dallas because
Fear into Faith is not just another conference—it's an experience. It’s designed to empower attendees to live boldly as found in the promises of God’s Word. Through engaging keynote presentations, interactive sessions, and uplifting worship sessions, attendees will discover practical strategies for overcoming fear and embracing a life of faith, courage, and purpose.
April 11 - 13, 2024
Courtyard DFW Airport 2200 Bass Pro Court, Grapevine TX 76051, Dallas, Texas
"Fear Into Faith created a safe space for me to share my breakthroughs, failures, and successes. God taught me so much from the forgiveness model. I highly recommend anyone invest in themselves and do this!" ~Karen, previous attendee of Fear into Faith Live
Positive Customer Impact
Many have already had lives transformed at previously held events like Crystal Jordan shared,
"When I first came to Fear Into Faith I was at the end of my rope, hanging on by a thread. And then at the event, the Holy Ghost moved like never before! Now my life looks completely changed! Step out on faith, get your ticket - watch God show up and your life change!”
This is an experience where you get to network with like-minded people who are hungry for what the Lord has for them. Another attendee Devin had this to share about his experience, "This was a life-changing event and an experience that I will never forget. The interactions and connections I made with people there, who will now be life-long friends, was an unexpected bonus!”
Event Availability:
Event details are available for immediate download at www.FearintoFaithLive.com
Founded in 2020, Fear Into Faith ™ started as a movement of 6700 women whom God brought together online with the sole purpose of reading the Bible together cover-to-cover in a year. Since then, the Fear Into Faith ™ movement has taken off! The ministry has hosted 10 Live events, led 10s of thousands to read the Bible in a year, launched the award-winning TV show “The Global Bible Revival,” and is now on a mission to get 1 billion people to read the Bible in a year. (View our TV show at www.BibleRevival.TV)
