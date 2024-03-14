Mission Driven Foods announces partnership with Feeding America®, pledges to provide 1.5 million meals*
We see no greater partner than Feeding America to help us accomplish this mission and hope to continue to grow our partnership.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mission Driven Foods is honored to announce its new partnership with Feeding America® to help provide 1.5 million meals* throughout 2024. The group joins the Feeding America network of 200 food banks, 21 partner state associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs in helping the tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity gain access to the food and resources they need.
— Sam Freedman, Founder
The Founder of Mission Driven Foods, Sam Freedman, noted: “As a leader in the food industry, we felt it was critical to our core values to help bring access to nutritious food to those experiencing food insecurity around the country. We see no greater partner than Feeding America to help us accomplish this mission and hope to continue to grow our partnership.”
Millions of families—44 million people, including 13 million children—face hunger every day. Across the Feeding America network, there is a sustained increased need for charitable food assistance, underscoring the urgency for accelerated action.
“We’re excited to have Mission Driven Foods join us in the movement to end hunger,” said Lauren Biedron, Feeding America’s Senior Vice President of Corporate Partnerships. “It’s inspiring to partner with like-minded organizations who share our commitment to providing sustainable food solutions for communities nationwide.”
The partnership will also feature the Feeding America logo on select items from Mission Driven, including retail-packed chicken breast, diced chicken, ground chicken, and shredded chicken, showcasing the company’s efforts to reduce food waste.
About Mission Driven Foods:
Mission Driven Foods is a provider of meat, seafood, and other quality food products to customers in the direct-to-consumer space and other channels. Visit MissionDrivenFoods.com or reach out to John Rozanski to learn more about Mission Driven Foods, Feeding America, or the series of items mentioned.
About Feeding America:
Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.
*$1 helps provide access to at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.
