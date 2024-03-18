Sparket adds accomplished gaming technology entrepreneur Kent Young to the Advisory Board
Kent brings over three decades of gaming industry innovation experience. He will help the team drive new partners for its proprietary sports betting platform.
Not only do I see great value in their unique patented technology, but getting to know the founders Evan and Aaron and their energetic experienced team, I am thrilled to contribute to Sparket.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparket announced today the notable addition of Kent Young to their Advisory Board. Kent is a very successful and highly respected innovator and entrepreneur in the gaming industry, who has held senior executive positions with prominent companies such as Aristocrat, Aruze, and is actively on the board of directors with the Bragg Gaming Group (NASDAQ: BRAG, TSX: BRAG) a global B2B content-driven iGaming technology provider. Kent has served on multiple industry boards including the Gaming Standards Association and is an influential speaker at key industry events including the Global Gaming Expo (G2E), Australian Gaming Expo, G2E Asia, SBC, IAGA to list a few. Kent successfully founded and sold two gaming technology companies, True Blue Gaming and Spin Games. Kent’s extensive experience, network, and entrepreneurial mindset significantly amplifies the team knowledge base, particularly in navigating the US real-money gaming sector.
Evan Fisher, co-founder and COO at Sparket, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Kent as our newest Advisory Board Member, whose unparalleled track record of success will be invaluable to Sparket. With decades of experience and a wealth of industry connections, our newest member is perfectly positioned to help us forge significant partnerships and guide us through our next phase of growth. Kent’s expertise is not just a boon for Sparket but a game-changer in how we plan to deliver value to our partners and users.”
Kent has been monitoring Sparket’s progress over the last couple of years and, after a recent in-depth roadmap review and discussion, saw Sparket’s vision and technology differentiation in the industry with obvious growth potential. “Not only do I see great value in their unique patented technology, but getting to know the founders Evan and Aaron and their energetic experienced team, I am thrilled to contribute where I can to help grow The Social Betwork®,” said Kent Young, “the parimutuel live event wagering that can be stand alone or as an added a layer to existing platforms, aligns well for the casual bettor and opens up the market like never before.”
ABOUT SPARKET - The Social Betwork™
Sparket is a customizable B2B digital group wagering platform with a patented self-setting odds application enabling free-to-play and pay-to-play pari-mutuel betting on both traditional sports and expanded content. The GLI-33 Certified platform is designed and proven to help expand any user database, engage participants in community pools, and drive more revenue for business partners. The Sparket managed or self-service platform and Admin Tool can be easily integrated into other betting platforms, websites, and mobile apps or act as a standalone, white-labeled solution. The platform has a rapidly growing customer base of business partners including multiple casino resort operators in CA and integration on the GAN platform with partner Station Casinos in Nevada. The Social Betwork® also amplifies fan engagement with turnkey wagering events, #betonanything pools, and leaderboard contests. The company works with pro sports teams, racing outfits, reality TV influencers, esports tournaments, restaurant/bar chains, and golf clubs. The most recently announced partnerships include NBA Champion Metta World Peace’s Artest Management Group (AMG); the Premier Lacrosse League Las Vegas Desert Dogs owned by Joseph Tsai, Wayne Gretzky, and Steve Nash; the San Diego Seals; The Greene Turtle restaurant group, and the World Jai Alai League.
