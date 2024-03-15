Vox Group and Vox City attended Arrival 360 Berlin
Vox Group and Vox City showcased at Arrival 360 Berlin, highlighting innovative urban mobility solutions.BERLIN, GERMANY, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arrival 360 Berlin was in full swing and connected the worldwide leaders of the tourism industry. The global event happened in Berlin city and the main focus was to explore and discuss the major trends that are shaping the tourism experience all over the world. The sessions in Arrival Berlin 360 revealed the changing habits and preferences of tourists, the progress of marketing trends, and new technologies.
Vox City which is known for its exceptional and affordable self-guided tour also participated in the global event. Attendees got the chance to interact with the Vox City App which promises to provide users with all the necessary information about the destinations that they are willing to visit and also allow them to plan their trips effectively.
Also, they were there to make people learn how to tap into the increasing demand for sustainable travel as the tourism sector is advancing, along with the details of their guided walking tours. New advancements in AI, the significant traveler demand, and the impact of climate change-It's clear that travelers and businesses are facing more challenges and more opportunities than ever before.
With artificial intelligence (AI) at the forefront, both new and established tech companies are creating cutting-edge goods and offering on-demand services that assist consumers worldwide and creators in meeting their travel demands and expanding their businesses more successfully. It was a big time for the in-destination experience sector, and Vox City covered it all. Vox City and Vox Group had the pleasure of hosting guests who wished to benefit from their in-depth city guides, self-guided audio tours, and amazing guided walking excursions.
Connecting with the communities was the heart of Arrival Berlin 360 and making new connections with several new and established businesses were among the top highlights for many visitors. It's all about building long-lasting partnerships and business relations. Vox City made sure to give detailed exposure to the services so people can have a lifetime travel experience.
It's time to transform travel plans with ease, just select the destination and book through Vox City and there you go all set for a wonderful tour.
For more info: https://voxcity.com/
Taha Atiq
Vox City
+39 06 3903 0579
info@voxcity.com