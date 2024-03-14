Bitcoin Transactions Became Anonymous with 2-Second Confirmation Time and 2-Cent Cost
EINPresswire.com/ -- Splendor Blockchain, a leader in blockchain technology, introduces a revolutionary solution for Bitcoin transactions.
Leveraging its bridge from and to Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, users can now mint Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) on Splendor Blockchain. Additionally, Splendor Blockchain supports a wide range of tokens including Ethereum (ETH), Uniswap (UNI), 1inch (1INCH), Polygon (MATIC), Tether USDT (USDT), Tether Gold (XAUT), Tether Chinese Yuan (CNHT), Tether Mexican Peso (MXNT), Tether EURT (EURT), USD Coin (USDC), EUR Coin (EURC), DAI (DAI), Aave (AAVE), SushiSwap (SUSHI), PancakeSwap (CAKE), Lido DAO (LDO), Avalanche (AVAX), Wrapped Ethereum (WETH), and Binance (BNB).
These transactions ensure anonymity through default zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs), with a minimal transaction cost of 2 cents and lightning-fast confirmation times of sub-2 seconds.
Key Advancements by Splendor Blockchain:
Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions: Splendor Blockchain Bridge from and to Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche enables users to mint WBTC, ensuring anonymity through default zero-knowledge proofs (ZKPs). Whether conducting Bitcoin or stablecoins or other token transactions, users can enjoy enhanced privacy and confidentiality.
Minimal Transaction Cost: Splendor Blockchain significantly reduces transaction costs associated with cryptocurrency transfers, offering a minimal transaction fee of just 2 cents. This cost-effective solution democratizes access to cryptocurrency usage, making it accessible for a wide range of transactions.
Lightning-Fast Confirmation Time: Splendor Blockchain provides users with lightning-fast confirmation times, with transactions settled in sub-2 seconds. Whether transferring Bitcoin or stablecoins, users can rely on Splendor Blockchain for swift and efficient transaction processing.
"Splendor Blockchain is committed to empowering users with seamless and efficient cryptocurrency transactions," said Toshi Nakamoto. "With the bridge from and to Ethereum, Polygon, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche, users can now enjoy anonymous Bitcoin, stable coins and other token transfers with minimal transaction costs and lightning-fast confirmation times. We're proud to offer a user-friendly and accessible solution that revolutionizes the cryptocurrency landscape."
About Splendor Blockchain:
Splendor Blockchain is a leading provider of blockchain solutions, dedicated to driving innovation and transforming industries through cutting-edge technology. With a focus on delivering exceptional performance, security, and usability, Splendor Blockchain empowers businesses and developers to harness the full potential of blockchain and unlock new possibilities for growth and success.
For more information visit www.splendor.org
Toshi Nakamoto
