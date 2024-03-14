CitizenLab Introduces Groundbreaking AI Assistant to Revolutionize Community Engagement
As we unveil this module, we're not just launching a new product; we're charting a new course for community engagement.”NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CitizenLab, a global player in community engagement technology, is thrilled to announce the launch of its AI-powered Sensemaking module. This tool is set to redefine the way local governments interact with their communities by significantly enhancing the efficiency and accuracy of public feedback analysis.
— Wietse Van Ransbeeck, CEO
Local governments often face the daunting task of sifting through massive amounts of community input, a process that traditionally requires between 10 and 40 hours of meticulous analysis and summarization of findings from consultations. This labor-intensive task, typically performed using Excel spreadsheets, can discourage governments from initiating consultations due to the significant reporting workload it entails.
The AI Assistant addresses this challenge head-on. By employing advanced AI technology, it swiftly scans, organizes, and interprets thousands of resident responses, enabling decision-makers to quickly glean insights and act on community feedback. This not only streamlines the feedback process but also encourages more frequent and meaningful engagements.
Introducing a Human in the Loop Approach:
Recognizing the importance of human judgment and oversight, CitizenLab's AI Assistant incorporates a human in the loop approach. While the AI dramatically enhances efficiency, it is designed to augment rather than replace human efforts. Built-in controls ensure that every AI-generated statement is verifiable, with the ability to trace back to the original community inputs. This ensures that decision-makers have full control and confidence in the insights generated.
Transforming Community Engagement in Cambridge:
The City of Cambridge serves as a prime example of the transformative impact of the AI Assistant. "Thanks to the AI assistant, we've halved our analysis time, saving about 10 hours. The accuracy with which it summarizes community feedback is truly impressive,” says Esther Pickard, Digital and Web Product Manager at Cambridge. This efficiency marks a significant advancement in making community engagement more manageable and impactful.
A Vision for the Future:
CitizenLab envisions becoming the central hub for all community input within any city. The Sensemaking module, alongside our newly developed Form Sync module, represents a major step towards this goal. The Form Sync module enables seamless integration of inputs from offline channels, including the auto-transcription of written feedback from paper forms or post-its. This comprehensive approach allows for the aggregation of data across channels, organizing information through magic tags, summarizing it accurately, and presenting it in a visually appealing format to both decision-makers and community members.
“As we unveil the CitizenLab AI-powered Sensemaking module, we're not merely introducing a new product; we're charting a new course for community engagement. This tool exemplifies our dedication to innovation, offering local governments a way to effectively cut through the noise and connect with their communities like never before. It marks a significant leap towards making public decision-making not only more efficient but also profoundly more meaningful,” said Wietse Van Ransbeeck, CEO of CitizenLab.
With the Sensemaking module, CitizenLab continues to push the boundaries of what's possible in community engagement, ensuring that local governments are equipped to face the challenges of the modern world with confidence and clarity.
Embracing the Future of Community Engagement:
https://www.citizenlab.co/sensemaking