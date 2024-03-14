Carolina Cup sponsored by MUSC Health only two weeks away
Tickets sales are brisk for annual Spring steeplechase eventCAMDEN, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tickets are on sale for the 89th running of the CAROLINA CUP races presented by MUSC Health and slated for Saturday, March 30, 2024 at the famed Springdale Race Course in historic Camden, South Carolina.
“We’re thrilled that MUSC Health – the Palmetto State’s premier health care provider – is our presenting partner and the official health care provider for the 2024 Carolina Cup,” says Toby Edwards, executive director of the Carolina Cup Racing Association. “This partnership speaks to MUSC Health’s broad, generous support of both the Carolina Cup and the state of South Carolina.”
Edwards added: “It’s also important to note that on race day, MUSC Health will provide medical assistance as needed to our jockeys and to all of the Carolina Cup guests. This is yet another demonstration of their commitment to providing world class health care to the residents of both the Midlands and the state through their network of health care and medical professionals.”
Dr. Tom Mullikin, board chair of the Carolina Cup Racing Association, agrees.
“MUSC HEALTH’s partnership of this grand national steeplechase event speaks to their commitment to community, legacy, and for all the same reasons that Mullikin Law partnered with the same for the past several years,” said Mullikin. “MUSC Health’s ongoing, tangible support of the broader community it so ably serves is yet another reason and a reflection of why it is considered the best hospital system in South Carolina.”
Mullikin Law will be the presenting partner of the Colonial Cup in November.
Dr. Susan L. Johnson, director of Health Promotion at MUSC, says: “We're honored to continue this tradition of support where steeplechase racing converges with community fellowship. “This year, MUSC HEALTH together with over 30,000 fans will celebrate camaraderie, support Camden's welcoming community, and contribute to the Health Services District of Kershaw County through the event's proceeds.”
On raceday, the Carolina Cup presented by MUSC Health will feature five steeplechase races, including the premier Carolina Cup Race, and one flat race; and will award $190,000 in prize money divided among the winners of the five steeplechase races with a $75,000 purse awarded to the winner of the featured MUSC Health Carolina Cup race.
Additional tier-one partners of the MUSC Health Carolina Cup Races are Brown Advisory, Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina, The City of Camden, Kershaw County, Karesh Beechwood, Discover South Carolina, KW Beverage, Woodford Reserve, WACH FOX 57, Sensor Enterprises, BMW of Columbia, the S.C. Department of Public Safety, Oceana Gold, and TruVista, among others.
Tickets are available by phoning the Carolina Cup Racing Association offices at (803) 432-6513, or by purchasing printable digital tickets or downloading tickets to phone. For additional information, please visit http://carolinacup.org.
