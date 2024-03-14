Bucco & Singleton Bill to Provide Career Pathways for Ex-Offenders Advances

The Senate Labor Committee advanced bipartisan legislation sponsored by Senate Republican Leader Anthony M. Bucco (R-25) and Senate Majority Whip Troy Singleton (D-7) that would establish a program to provide employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated individuals.

“It can be extremely difficult for individuals to secure employment opportunities necessary for self-sufficiency after serving their time and reintegration into society,” said Senator Bucco (R-Morris/Passaic). “The combination of a criminal record and insufficient job training creates substantial hurdles to employment, leading to an increased risk of recidivism. By establishing the Second Chance Program we can address this unfortunate reality by linking formerly incarcerated individuals with viable employment opportunities, enabling them to become productive members of our communities.”

“After formerly incarcerated people re-enter society, both their record and the time lost while incarcerated can make it incredibly challenging to find well-paying, viable career opportunities,” said Senator Singleton (D-Burlington). “In fact, more than 60% remain unemployed a year after release. The lack of opportunity can sometimes lead to recidivism, leading to more time in prison and further exacerbating their difficulties. Through a new Second Chance Program, we can connect them to opportunities for training and employment, thus reducing recidivism and helping them to have a successful reentry into the workforce.”

The bipartisan bill, S-2583, would:

Establish a Second Chance Program within the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (DOLWD).

Instruct the DOLWD to coordinate with labor organizations to provide viable career opportunities for New Jerseyans recently released from prison.

You can read the full text of S-2583 online here.

To speak with Sen. Bucco please contact Chris Sivel with the New Jersey Senate Republicans. To speak with Sen. Singleton, please contact James Cortes with the New Jersey Senate Democrats.