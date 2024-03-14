DMV News You Can Use for March 2024

A Message from Director Robinson

Spring is just around the corner and Team DMV is in full bloom! For those residents who need to visit a Service Center to complete your DC DMV business, we are open via walk-in service. As a reminder, many DC DMV services can be completed online or via our mobile app, allowing you to #SkiptheTrip.

In this month's newsletter, we offer some important tips for celebrating St. Patrick's Day and how you can stay safe while still having fun. Also, DMV recently launched a new self-service emissions test kiosk in Ward 8. Read on to learn more about this convenient addition for District residents.

On Friday, February 16 I testified before the Committee on Transportation and the Environment in DMV's Performance Oversight Hearing, providing an overview of DC DMV's Fiscal Year 2023-24 activities. Keep reading for more information on how to watch the hearing if you missed it live. Coming up on Tuesday, March 26, I will testify again before that same committee, providing testimony on Mayor Bowser’s Fiscal Year 2025 proposed budget.

March is Women's History Month and this month we are celebrating the amazing #TeamDMV women throughout our social media channels. Read on to find out how you can follow us on social media.

Finally, your feedback is important so please join me for our DC DMV Live Chat held the first Thursday of each month. We will be online for a full hour to respond in real-time to any of your DC DMV-related questions. Our next online live chat is scheduled for Thursday, April 4 at 12 p.m.

Thank you for reading this edition of our newsletter. Enjoy and stay safe!

DMV News You Can Use - March 2024