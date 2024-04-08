Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran Presents 15 ACRO BEST Awards, Sponsored by ISTRO/Best Cure Foundation, at 2024 ACRO Summit
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the Radiation Oncology Summit in Orlando, Florida in March 2024, the International Society of Therapeutic Radiology & Oncology (ISTRO), through the Best Cure Foundation, recognized 15 residents for their exceptional work in the field of radiation oncology. Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran, President and Founder of TeamBest Global Companies and Best Cure Foundation, presented the recipients with a plaque and a check in the amount of 500 USD. Additionally, ACRO President Dwight E. Heron presented a special award to Dr. Suthanthiran in recognition of his support and contributions to cancer research over the past 50 years.
2024 ACRO BEST Award recipients from top left: R. Afzal, R. Aytehgeza, B. Elgohari, M. Hsieh, A. Jarrouj, Q. Khan, R. Megahed, Y. Meng, L. A. Mitta, Y. Romalis, S. Silverwood, C. Sport, A. Tam, R. Upadhyay, and N. Yarden.
ISTRO has a clear mission: to promote transparency in the field of oncology by educating the public, medical and insurance professionals, and government officials and elected members. To achieve this, ISTRO intends to organize conferences and technical exhibits that showcase the latest breakthroughs in the field of oncology and medicine. Furthermore, ISTRO is seeking to collaborate with various professional medical societies to recognize over 100 individuals each year who have made remarkable contributions to the field.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about ISTRO, please visit ISTRO.net.
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Rethinking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_Oct19_2022_presentation.pdf.
About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.
The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as TeamBest Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.
Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. We aim to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies, and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients worldwide,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.
Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
