Singaporean Tech Firm Wiseasy Set to Go Global with Qualcomm Investment
Wiseasy, a frontrunner in payment innovation, launched its Series C funding. Having Qualcomm Ventures as its investor sets the stage for a new innovation wave.SINGAPORE, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wiseasy, a frontrunner in payment innovation, has recently celebrated a financial milestone in launching its Series C funding round. Having Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, as its leading investor sets the stage for a new wave of innovation that will explore new avenues in payment solutions and on-device AI technologies.
Headquartered in Singapore, Wiseasy provides end-to-end payment solutions to banks, payment service providers, fintech companies, and mobile operators in 114 countries and economies globally. Its business covers different areas such as smart payment terminals, payment software, and cloud computing payment gateways. Recently, at the Annual National Retail Federation's Trade Show in New York (NRF 2024) Wiseasy released its first On-device AI payment terminal called 'pi' (π) powered by the Qualcomm QCS6490 chipset.
This investment will strengthen Wiseasy's technology innovation, global market development, and future pay-tech strategy. As a distinguished Singaporean enterprise, Wiseasy draws strength from Singapore's innovative spirit and dynamic business environment. Equipped with aggressive global expansion plans, Wiseasy is on a mission to assert its leadership in the payments technology sector, supported by Qualcomm's investment, which epitomizes trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to transforming payment technologies worldwide.
About Wiseasy:
At Wiseasy, we're not just leading the charge in payment innovation; we're redefining it. Our mission is to empower and integrate global innovation in Intelligent Payments. We do this by specializing in cutting-edge ‘SMART’ terminals and comprehensive payment technology services. Our full-suite of enterprise solutions, encompassing "Cloud + Software + Terminals," are designed to transform the landscape of financial transactions.
We are the catalysts for change in the payments space, enabling banks, acquirers, fintech companies, telecom operators, and industry solution providers (ISVs) to offer a spectrum of financial services and create new revenue streams. These services are tailored to enhance cost-efficiency, operational effectiveness, and raise the bar of customer satisfaction.
Our global footprint is as extensive, as it is impressive. Wiseasy has revolutionized fintech for over 350 partners and agencies in 114 countries and regions, catering to a diverse range of industries. We're not just a company; we're a global movement, driving the future of Intelligent Payment technology.
