Provista Announces Community Health Center Channel Partnership with CHCollective
EINPresswire.com/ -- Provista proudly announces a channel partnership with CHCollective, a new health center-owned and operated LLC built to ensure America’s health centers secure the full benefit of their Provista affiliation. Provista, the nation’s largest non-acute healthcare group purchasing organization, selected CHCollective among other potential community health center channels.
Says Micah Smith, General Manager with Provista, “We have had a long standing, mutually beneficial relationship with CHCollective. They are a specialized extension of our team bringing savings and supply chain solutions to community health centers nationwide. We look forwarding to continuing to support them in their mission to support health centers and their partner networks through our vast contract portfolio.”
With over 1,100 community health centers currently enrolled as Provista members, most health centers already have access to a contract portfolio boasting the deepest discounts on the widest range of supplies, equipment, products, and services. Now, by aligning with CHCollective to help manage this important class of trade, Provista is confident that health centers will continue to access top-tier vendor relationships and enjoy substantial cost savings without disruption.
"The CHCollective team is thrilled to embark on this journey with health centers, working collaboratively to uphold the critical care they provide in our communities," said Danny Hawkins, CEO at CHCollective.
Existing health center clients need not take any action to maintain their vendor relationships and cost-effective solutions. CHCollective is fully prepared to address any inquiries and provide dedicated support to meet the evolving needs of health centers. CHCollective’s team is comprised of individuals who have extensive experience with both health centers and group purchasing.
For inquiries or to learn more about CHCollective and its offerings, please reach out at info@chcollective.com.
About Provista:
As the leading GPO in the nation for non-acute care facilities, Provista is a group purchasing powerhouse. There are no commitments or membership fees. With Provista, you can uncover savings on products you use every day with one of the largest contract portfolios in the nation leveraging over $135 billion. Provista also offers a wide range of services to support our members, including custom contracts, aggregation, analytics, procurement technology and networking opportunities, designed to help members meet everyday needs and achieve long-term goals.
About CHCollective:
CHCollective is the national group purchasing program exclusively dedicated to serving America’s health centers. Through its partnership with Provista, the nation’s largest healthcare group purchasing organization, CHCollective proudly offers the strongest contract portfolio of discounted supplies, equipment, products, and services available to community health centers across the country.
CHCollective is owned and operated by health centers and has a clear mission: to support health centers and their partner networks, including PCAs, HCCNs, and cooperative agreements. We are passionate about providing the necessary resources and cost-saving solutions to empower health centers to deliver exceptional care to our communities.
Brittney Reilly
Says Micah Smith, General Manager with Provista, “We have had a long standing, mutually beneficial relationship with CHCollective. They are a specialized extension of our team bringing savings and supply chain solutions to community health centers nationwide. We look forwarding to continuing to support them in their mission to support health centers and their partner networks through our vast contract portfolio.”
With over 1,100 community health centers currently enrolled as Provista members, most health centers already have access to a contract portfolio boasting the deepest discounts on the widest range of supplies, equipment, products, and services. Now, by aligning with CHCollective to help manage this important class of trade, Provista is confident that health centers will continue to access top-tier vendor relationships and enjoy substantial cost savings without disruption.
"The CHCollective team is thrilled to embark on this journey with health centers, working collaboratively to uphold the critical care they provide in our communities," said Danny Hawkins, CEO at CHCollective.
Existing health center clients need not take any action to maintain their vendor relationships and cost-effective solutions. CHCollective is fully prepared to address any inquiries and provide dedicated support to meet the evolving needs of health centers. CHCollective’s team is comprised of individuals who have extensive experience with both health centers and group purchasing.
For inquiries or to learn more about CHCollective and its offerings, please reach out at info@chcollective.com.
About Provista:
As the leading GPO in the nation for non-acute care facilities, Provista is a group purchasing powerhouse. There are no commitments or membership fees. With Provista, you can uncover savings on products you use every day with one of the largest contract portfolios in the nation leveraging over $135 billion. Provista also offers a wide range of services to support our members, including custom contracts, aggregation, analytics, procurement technology and networking opportunities, designed to help members meet everyday needs and achieve long-term goals.
About CHCollective:
CHCollective is the national group purchasing program exclusively dedicated to serving America’s health centers. Through its partnership with Provista, the nation’s largest healthcare group purchasing organization, CHCollective proudly offers the strongest contract portfolio of discounted supplies, equipment, products, and services available to community health centers across the country.
CHCollective is owned and operated by health centers and has a clear mission: to support health centers and their partner networks, including PCAs, HCCNs, and cooperative agreements. We are passionate about providing the necessary resources and cost-saving solutions to empower health centers to deliver exceptional care to our communities.
Brittney Reilly
CHCollective
breilly@chcollective.com