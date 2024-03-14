Registration and Training for new appellate public access, e-filing, and docket system

The new appellate public access, e-filing, and docket system will include a public portal through which appellate case documents can be accessed and through which documents can be submitted for e-filing.

Registration will not be necessary to view documents on the public portal.

Registration will be necessary to e-file documents. All attorneys will be required to e-file and self-represented parties are encouraged to do so. Registrations must be approved by the Supreme Court Clerk’s office, which is open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Outside of these hours, the clerk's office will not approve registrations. The system will be live starting April 8, 2024, and registration is not available before that date. Therefore, we advise you to be prepared to register if you have filings due the week of April 8. We also advise others to register well in advance of any filing deadline.

Training will be provided on March 28, 2024, for anyone wishing to e-file. The training concentrates on the process and procedures for how to e-file along with a question and answer session. The training will be offered virtually and is expected to last 1 hour. The link to register is https://ndcourts-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6LVTA6-OSe-gGwMvNnpQPw.