RSIPF Women’s Advisory Network elects new committee

The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) Women’s Advisory Network (WAN) has elected a new committee to lead and drive initiatives aimed at empowering women within the RSIPF.

The new committee comprises of Inspector Georgina Taupongi as chairperson, Staff Sergeant Vivian Foanaota as vice chairperson, Sergeant Samanthan Kikoni as Secretary, Inspector Racheal Kiplay as Treasurer and five committee members. RSIPF female officers also elected leaders for their working committee and social committee.

The election was conducted on 7 March at the end of WAN’s two-day Annual General Meeting (AGM) held at the Rove Police Headquarters in Honiara. The AGM was supported by the RSIPF-AFP Policing Partnership Program (RAPPP).

The newly elected committee members are poised to continue the impactful work done by their predecessors. Some of these achievements include the establishment of a Sexual Assault Unit, deployment of women across various RSIPF departments and units, training opportunities, promotions and the implementation of policies addressing pregnancy, sexual harassment and gender issues.

The RSIPF WAN was established in 2004 and is an important component in the RSIPF’s continued efforts to improve the opportunities and outcomes for women in policing both within Solomon Islands and the region.

As the new committee takes the reins, the RSIPF WAN remains at the forefront of efforts to create opportunities, address challenges and champion the role of women in law enforcement.

