EOD conduct UXO operation in Choiseul Province

Police Constable Winnie Diko conducts an assessment on a UXO reported in Taro

Explosive Ordnance Disposal Department (EODD) of the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) have conducted Unexploded Ordnance (UXOs) in Choiseul Province.

The operation is to secure livelihoods and promote safety in Taro and surrounding communities in collaboration with local authorities and community leaders on their recent trip.

EODD aimed at ensuring the safety and security of the people in Solomon Islands that are continually affected by the World War II remnants.

RSIPF Commissioner Mostyn Mangau says, “The EODD team has commenced efforts to remove UXOs previously and will continue to carry out their operations to areas that pose a significant threat to the livelihoods and well-being of the residents.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The presence of UXOs in Taro and nearby areas has been a pressing concern which endangers the lives of individuals and disturbs activities for community developments.”

“Recognizing the urgent need to address this issue, the EODD team has undertaken the responsibility of clearing these hazardous remnants as part of the office mandate,” says Mangau.

Mr Mangau says, “In addition to UXO clearance operations, the EOD team is actively engaging with local communities to raise awareness about the dangers associated with UXOs.”

The awareness programs in schools, villages and residents will help educate about the risks posed by these hidden hazards and equipped with essential knowledge on how to identify and report UXOs safely.

For more information about our UXO clearance and community awareness initiatives, or any sighting of UXOS anywhere in the Solomon Islands, please contact EODD duty line on 7495215 or police free toll line 999. You can call in at any nearest police station and report it.

