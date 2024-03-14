Two suspects arrested for attempt murder in Malaita Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Auki and Atoifi have arrested two suspects for attempted murder at Maone village in east Kwaio over the weekend.

Commissioner RSIPF Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “It was alleged that the suspects believed that the victim arranged their mother to have a love affair with another person.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “One of the two suspects struck the victim with a bush knife several times but the victim missed it.”

Mr. Mangau says, “The suspect chased the victim to the seaside and struck the victim again but was not successful.”

“The victim escaped for his safety and later reported the matter to Atoifi Police Station. The victim has not sustained any injury from the attack,” says Commissioner Mangau.

The suspects have been placed in Auki police custody while investigators work on their remand application. The incident occurred on Friday 08 March 2024.

