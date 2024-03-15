Data from Preply reveals how job seekers speaking these languages can earn the highest salaries in Singapore

Which languages and industries could earn you the most money in Singapore?

To find the highest-paid and most in-demand languages for jobs in Singapore, Preply analysed 25,000 ads on employment site Adzuna requesting a language skill.

This research shows how being multilingual in Singapore pays off. You’ll find countless online language courses with Preply if you’re prepared to finally take that leap for your career – and wallet!” — Sylvia Johnson, Head of Methodology at Preply

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To discover the highest-paid and most in-demand languages for jobs in Singapore, language learning platform Preply analysed more than 25,000 job ads on employment site Adzuna for roles requesting a specific language skill.

The analysis revealed that Tamil is the highest-paid language in Singapore whereas English is the most in-demand. Looking at non-native languages, Japanese tops the list for both best-paid and most in-demand.

The researchers also looked into which industry pays the most for foreign, non-native language speakers, and found that the Trade & Construction industry offers the highest salaries.

Finally, the study explored job satisfaction among expats in Singapore, and by analysing reviews on Glassdoor, Preply found that Paypal is the company in Singapore with the highest job satisfaction and that 80% of companies in the top 10 ranking were in the tech industry.

See the full research here.

Candidates speaking these languages can earn the highest salaries in Singapore

Tamil has been revealed to be the language with the most earning potential in Singapore, followed by Japanese and Spanish. Candidates who can speak Tamil could be earning an average salary of S$41,280. See Table 1 on the research page.

Considering Tamil is a language natively spoken in Singapore, Japanese is the highest-earning foreign language, with Japanese-speaking job seekers being offered on average S$40,164. See Table 1 on the research page.

The most in-demand languages in the Singaporean job market

English-speaking roles still dominate the job market in Singapore in terms of demand, making up nearly 60% of available jobs. It’s worth noting that English is natively spoken in Singapore as well as being the most widely spoken language in the world. See Table 2 on the research page.

Looking at foreign languages specifically, the demand for candidates who speak Japanese is the highest, with more than half of roles requiring a specific language skill requesting Japanese. See Table 2 on the research page.

The industries paying the highest salaries to foreign speakers in Singapore

Preply also wanted to discover which sectors offer the most generous salaries to foreign speakers by excluding English, Mandarin, Malay or Tamil from the analysis. It found that the Trade & Construction industry offers the highest salary with an annual average of S$55,236. See Table 3 on the research page.

The top 20 companies with the highest job satisfaction in Singapore

Preply analysed company ratings on Glassdoor to discover which businesses in Singapore get the highest job satisfaction among workers. The analysis revealed that Paypal is the company with the happiest employees. See Table 6 on the research page.

The company scores the highest for the category ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ and some of the factors highlighted in reviews are the company’s flexible remote working environment, great benefits and a good work-life balance.

Other top-rated companies include software company KnowBe4, process outsourcing company iEnergizer and IT company Everise.

Of the top highest-rated 10 companies, eight of them are in the Tech industry, and of the top 20 highest rated companies, the Tech industry make up for 65%. See Table 5 on the research page.

Methodology

• Statistics on the number of language-speaking jobs across Singapore, alongside the sectors and average wage, were sourced from the job search engine Adzuna.

• Glassdoor was used to collect worker satisfaction ratings.

• A foreign language is defined as any language that is not Tamil, Mandarin, English or Malay.

• Data is accurate as of the 31st of October 2023.

If you have any further questions or would like quotes, please contact Tonje Odegard, Senior Outreach Team Lead at Verve Search, on behalf of Preply, at tonje@vervesearch.com.