Support The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s Podcast Reach & Efforts to Increase Access and Patient Disease Education
The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is dedicated to increasing awareness and access to specialists, advanced treatments/diagnostics, devices, and clinical trials in order to provide patients with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life and to improve Standard of Care. EBCI believes that one of the best ways to achieve this is to educate patients, families, healthcare providers and the public on the options available, including advanced diagnostics and clinical trials and how to access them. In addition to their current disease education efforts, The End Brain Cancer Initiative (EBCI) is reaching new audiences through increased distribution via podcast participation.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative’s President & CEO, Dellann Elliott Mydland, recently sat down with Christine Hotchkiss with the Stories of Hope AZ Podcast to educate the brain cancer patient community and the general public on advanced treatment options, diagnostics, devices, and other options available to patients after diagnosis. She talked about how many patients aren’t aware that they can typically delay surgery for a few weeks to allow time to learn more about neurosurgeons who are specialists in their field and to seek second or third surgery opinions. You can watch the full video interview from the Stories of Hope AZ Podcast here: EndBrainCancer.org/2024/03/how-i-survived-brain-cancer/.
To support EBCI’s expanding disease education podcast efforts and programming, you can donate directly at EndBrainCancer.org/Donate. To inquire about Corporate Sponsorships or to request additional information about how you can help fund this program, fill out the inquiry form at https://app.hatchbuck.com/OnlineForm/93633623405 or email Dellann Elliott Mydland at Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org.
The End Brain Cancer Initiative is a 501(c)3 non-profit patient organization focused on disease education, awareness, outreach and increasing patient access. The End Brain Cancer Initiative, formerly known as the Chris Elliott Fund, is dedicated to ensuring that all patients diagnosed with brain cancer, a brain tumor, or metastatic disease to the brain have equal access to advanced diagnostics, treatments, specialists, and clinical trial participation. We believe that IMMEDIATE ACCESS to these options provides this patient community with the best HOPE for survival and sustained quality of life. We partner with industry, patients, researchers, advocacy groups, medical teams, hospital networks and others to educate patients and their caregivers so they can have empowered conversations with medical teams. Learn more about and support the End Brain Cancer Initiative’s work and mission at EndBrainCancer.org.
Dellann Elliott Mydland
End Brain Cancer Initiative
+1 425-785-8489
Dellann@EndBrainCancer.org
