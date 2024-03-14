Submit Release
ActivateStaff Launches Powerful Regulatory and Client Compliance Module

ActivateStaff launches a comprehensive suite of features to effectively track and manage regulatory, organizational, and client compliance requirements.

ActivateStaff unveils its new Regulatory and Client Compliance Module, enhancing its SPaaS offerings for streamlined staffing solutions.

— Rohan Jacob
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ActivateStaff, the innovative staffing Platform as a Service (SPaaS) company, proudly announces the expansion of its core capabilities with the introduction of a cutting-edge Regulatory and Client Compliance Module. This addition equips staffing agencies with essential tools to effectively track and manage regulatory, organizational, and client compliance requirements, further enhancing ActivateStaff's commitment to supporting agencies with streamlined solutions.

Continuing its mission to revolutionize the staffing industry, ActivateStaff has integrated advanced functionalities into its platform, empowering agencies to effortlessly monitor and enforce compliance standards. Notably, this expansion builds upon ActivateStaff's renowned mobile candidate experience, allowing candidates to conveniently submit required compliance documents directly through the mobile app.


The Regulatory and Client Compliance Module offers a comprehensive suite of features, including:

1) Automated Compliance Tracking
ActivateStaff's module automatically tracks and updates staffing agencies regarding changes in relevant federal, State and even local compliance requirements, ensuring staffing firms remain informed and prepared to adapt to evolving regulations.

2) Mobile Document Submission
Candidates can now seamlessly submit necessary compliance documents via the ActivateStaff mobile app, streamlining the onboarding process and enhancing convenience for both candidates and agencies.

3) Automated Compliance Updates
Our module proactively updates workflows for both candidates and agencies with the latest regulatory changes (such as the I-9 form revision), ensuring instant, hassle-free compliance.


"We are excited to introduce our Regulatory and Client Compliance Module, which represents a significant milestone in our ongoing commitment to empowering staffing agencies," said Rohan Jacob, CEO at ActivateStaff. "With this innovative solution, agencies can stay ahead of compliance challenges, streamline their operations, and deliver an exceptional experience to candidates and clients alike."

We invite existing and prospective clients to join our waitlist for a demonstration of ActivateStaff's newly launched module. For more information on how ActivateStaff is transforming the staffing industry with its latest offering, visit www.ActivateStaff.com.

About ActivateStaff: ActivateStaff reimagines the way agencies attract, connect and deploy their temporary workforce. Their proprietary staffing platform technology gives candidates a future-forward job search and placement experience.

Saya Helton
ActivateStaff
+1 833-438-8463
shelton@activatestaff.com
