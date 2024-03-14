Blue Hat Technology (NASDAQ: BHAT) partners with GTC Group.
EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 5, 2024, Eastern Time, Blue Hat Technology Ltd., (NASDAQ stock code: BHAT), and GTC Group LLC-FZ, a leading financial derivatives trading service group headquartered in Dubai, officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement.
This collaboration signifies a strong alliance between the two in the financial technology sector. Under the agreement, BHAT will officially enter the financial services sectors such as commodities, foreign exchange, stocks, and indices, while GTC GROUP will provide core operational services, aiming to jointly develop the financial derivatives trading markets in the Middle East ,North Africa and Asia.
Jack Zheng, CEO of GTC GROUP, expressed that the company has achieved significant milestones in the financial derivatives sector over the past few years, with monthly trading volumes exceeding $50 billion as of the end of 2023. GTC GROUP hopes that through cooperation with BHAT, they can further promote innovation and development in trading services by jointly exploring the Middle Eastern , North African and Asia financial derivatives trading markets.
Mr. Pan, Chief Strategy Officer of BHAT, stated that collaboration with GTC GROUP not only signifies the orderly implementation of the company's transition to AI services but also accelerates BHAT's internationalization process. The signing of this strategic cooperation will bring rich opportunities for both parties, strengthening BHAT's capabilities in the financial services sector while also enhancing GTC GROUP's influence in the global financial markets. Both parties will work together to establish a high-end brand for digital trading of financial derivatives with hundreds billions monthly trading volume in Dubai, an international financial center, setting a new benchmark for the financial technology industry.
This collaboration not only promotes the development of financial technology but also brings more innovation and choices to the market. We look forward to achieving greater success in future cooperation and contributing to the stability and prosperity of the global financial markets together.
Jason Al-Masri
