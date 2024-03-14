Pierre Morel partners with Reactor Motors and Abstract to direct first Feature based on an NFT
Film to bring to life hit NFT property, Reactor Motors
“Pierre is the perfect director for REACTOR with his ability to convey deeply emotional connections to characters within a high octane action setting.””LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reactor Motors (HQ: Los Angeles) has partnered with director Pierre Morel (PEPPERMINT, TAKEN, TRANSPORTER 2) to bring to life a feature film based on the hit NFT property, REACTOR MOTORS, created by artist and Abstract Co-Founder Mike Bundlie. The film will be produced by Morel, Bundlie and Barry Levine (OBLIVION, HERCULES) of Abstract Entertainment and Renee Tab of Sentient Entertainment (PEPPERMINT, OVERDRIVE).
In the Reactor storyline, geophysicist Eva Mason accidentally discovers a new mineral she calls Reykium while researching geothermal energy in Iceland’s volcanoes. The mineral is energetically reactive to metal which she and her team convert into the future of clean energy race cars in hopes of making it globally available. Her team’s racing wins catch the attention of an energy conglomerate that will do anything to acquire the Reykium engine. Bundlie
was inspired by strong science fiction worlds and characters in brands like Star Trek that have the ability to inspire and shape what new generations perceive as being possible, leading to new inventions and a sense of hopefulness for the future.
“Pierre is the perfect director for REACTOR with his ability to convey deeply emotional connections to characters within a high octane action setting,” said creator Mike Bundlie. “Having him, Abstract and Sentient at the helm, is our dream team for introducing the world of REACTOR to a new audience. I’m
overjoyed to be bringing this world to the screen that has been so passionately supported by the collectors.”
Reactor Motors has always been about innovation by combining technology with dynamic storytelling. As the first procedurally generated video NFT collection on Open Sea, the custom designed cars of Reactor, each one unique with varying levels of rarity, quickly sold out to curious fans. Those fans became a community as Reactor Motors expanded the brand into the first console style NFT racing game built in Unreal Engine, where owners of the NFT Reactor cars can race each other in a 3D world immersed in the storyline. The game is in Beta testing and available to anyone who owns a Reactor NFT. The game is set two decades after the first Reykium race win, in a world where Reykium powered cars are the norm but its distribution is only available to a select part of society.
For its public release, the players will work together to win races and collaborate with a rebellious group led by Eva who are trying to make Reykium available to everyone.
In celebration of the feature film, a new series of Reactor Car NFTs, currently dubbed the Y Series, will be announced for sale in Q2 to allow new fans the chance to own a Reactor and to start racing.
In addition to the film and game, Reactor Motors has announced additional licenses and merchandise including the upcoming augmented reality comic book series and graphic novel being distributed by Abstract Comics (a division of Abstract Ent) focusing on the origin story of Reactor and how Eva and her team first developed the cars that are central to the video game. The comics will have special edition covers from top comic industry artists including
Rob Prior, whose work with STAR WARS, STAN LEE and MARVEL have earned him fans worldwide.
Additional details about the film and comic production and upcoming NFT release will be posted on the Reactor Motors website.
About Reactor Motors
reactormotors.com / @reactormotors
Reactor Motors is a Los Angeles based game and IP company that emerged following the success of the Reactor Motors NFT collection release by artist Mike Bundlie. The company manages the licensing and intellectual property created by Bundlie and has developed the first of its kind NFT racing game of the same name which is currently in beta testing.
