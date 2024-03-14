Tracy Morgan Headlines The 12th Annual April Fools Comedy Jam At Barclays Center
We are beyond excited to have Tracy Morgan headline April Fools Comedy Jam. He's not just a comedy legend; he's a force of nature, and his energy is exactly what we need to make this show legendary.”NEW YORK, NY, US, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rip Micheals Entertainment is thrilled to announce the return of the hilarious 12th Annual April Fools Comedy Jam, set to light up Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on Friday, April 5. This year, get ready for side-splitting laughter with comedy legend Tracy Morgan headlining a night packed with top-tier comedic talent.
— Rip Micheals
The April Fools Comedy Jam has become a must-see event, celebrated for its unique mix of stand-up comedy and live music. This year's stellar lineup includes stars like D.L. Hughley, Bruce Bruce, Nephew Tommy, Loni Love, DJ Envy, Jess Hilarious, London Brown, Chaunté Wayans, Torrei Hart, Brian Hooks, Cocoa Brown, and more! Fans can expect an unforgettable night of entertainment.
Rip Micheals, the visionary behind the event, commented, "We are beyond excited to have Tracy Morgan headline this year's April Fools Comedy Jam. He's not just a comedy legend; he's a force of nature, and his energy is exactly what we need to make this show legendary."
Over the years, the April Fools Comedy Jam has exploded in popularity, outgrowing its original Queens venue to become an arena-filling sensation. Its winning formula of comedy and music makes for a truly unique experience.
More big-name stars will join the April 5 lineup soon. Fans, get ready – tickets are sure to sell out fast!
Visit https://www.aprilfoolscomedyjam.com/ for lineup updates, tickets, and more.
About Rip Micheals Entertainment:
Rip Micheals Entertainment has been curating top-notch live comedy and music events for over a decade. Founded by comedian and entrepreneur Rip Micheals, the company is known for its groundbreaking "Wild 'N Out" live shows and the popular "Fall Back in Love Comedy Tour." Showcasing talents like Tiffany Haddish, Cedric the Entertainer, Sheryl Underwood and Michael Blackson alongside hip-hop icons Rick Ross, TI, Lil Kim and Busta Rhymes, Rip Micheals Entertainment consistently delivers unforgettable entertainment experiences that blend comedy and music.
Medjyn Chery
MCPR
+1 347-460-2021
pr@medjynchery.com