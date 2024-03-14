IOM conducts EU-supported trainings on border risk analysis capabilities in Georgia

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has conducted six training sessions throughout February and March 2024 as part of the EU-funded SAFE programme.

The ‘Support to Integrated Border Management in Georgia’ project aims to enhance the border risk analysis capabilities of the regional units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia (MIA).

The initiative establishes common standards for border risk analysis within the MIA, covering the Border Police, Patrol Police Department, Migration Department, and Information-Analytical Department.

The training, held in Batumi, Akhaltsikhe, and Telavi, focused on raising competencies of tactical and operational level staff. Participants were trained in effectively collecting, processing, and analysing border-related information, and producing analytical products.

The methodology used during the training was recently approved by the MIA and is based on the EU Common Integrated Risk Analysis Model (CIRAM).

The ‘Support to Integrated Border Management in Georgia’ project, with a budget of €8.2 million, is part of the broader ‘EU4 Security, Accountability, and Fight against Crime in Georgia (SAFE)’ programme. Launched in December 2019, the project aims to enhance the legal, institutional, and operational capabilities of Georgian border authorities, contributing to the overall security landscape in Georgia and the region.

