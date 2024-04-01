EDRM Announces Two New Project Teams Seeking Contributors

I encourage all interested members of the e-discovery community to get involved in worthwhile projects like these.” — David R. Cohen, Records & E-Discovery Practice Group Leader at Reed Smith.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM), a global leader in setting standards for e-discovery practices, is excited to introduce two innovative project teams aimed at advancing the field of e-discovery. EDRM is now inviting passionate individuals interested in enhancing e-discovery processes and legal workflows to join these teams.

The new initiatives, one focusing on technical aspects and the other on procedural improvements, are in search of contributors who can bring diverse perspectives and expertise to the table. Kaylee Walstad, the Chief Strategy Officer at EDRM, emphasizes the importance of inclusivity in these projects, stating, "All contributors are welcome, all we ask is that you take your advocate hat off, we are looking for diverse perspectives and expertise."

Testimony Evidence Reference Model:

This team is dedicated to addressing the differences between managing documentary and testimonial evidence in legal cases. Most of the documentary evidence produced in a case consists of documents that were generated before (sometimes years before) the initiation of a matter, and many of those documents may have only tangential relevance to the case. In contrast, most of the testimonial evidence deemed relevant to a case is generated after the initiation of the matter and tends to be specifically focused on the matters in dispute. This project aims to create a model that bridges this gap. Michael Okerlund, CEO of CloudCourt, an EDRM Trusted Partner, and Sheila Grela, paralegal at Buchalter, are leading the initiative.

Michael Okerlund highlighted the unique approach of the Testimony Evidence Reference Model, stating, "The EDRM wasn’t explicitly designed to identify and illuminate best practices for the identification, preservation, collection, analysis, use or reuse of testimony. For that, our team will explore a separate, yet synergistic model."

Gigabyte Metrics (ESI File Size Project):

A common question for eDiscovery professionals is “How many documents/files per gigabyte?” The answer can vary widely depending on the type of file at issue. Emails and text files are typically small, which means more files per GB. PowerPoint and video files can be quite large, lowering the files per GB count. Wouldn’t it be nice to have industry averages across large files sets to acquire this information?

John Tredennick, CEO of Merlin Search Technologies, an EDRM Trusted Partner, is leading this project to find answers to these questions based on statistics from large document populations. The goal is to solicit anonymized aggregate information from a wide variety of litigation support, software hosting companies and law firms that can be amalgamated to provide averages for different types of files and across typical eDiscovery populations.

“Over the years, I wrote several articles and blog posts asking: How many docs in a gig?,” explained John Tredennick in proposing the project. “While we had a lot of data at Catalyst, my dream was to reach out to a wide swath of litigation support vendors and clients to see if we couldn’t put together a valuable set of numbers for our industry. With EDRM’s support and help from a few volunteers, I think we can do just that.”

Benefits of Joining an EDRM Team:

“I encourage all interested members of the e-discovery community to get involved in worthwhile projects like these,” said David R. Cohen, Records & E-Discovery Practice Group Leader at Reed Smith and Chair of the EDRM Board of Project Trustees. “Not only do they generate valuable resources for everyone in the e-discovery industry, but they also provide valuable networking and learning opportunities, and allow team volunteers to help shape the future of e-discovery.”

Contributors to EDRM projects have the opportunity to network, share expertise, and make impactful contributions to the e-discovery field alongside a diverse global community. The EDRM community comprises a blend of corporations, law firms, software and service providers, governments, educators, students, judges, and media from 145 countries across six continents, all committed to enhancing e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance processes and standards. Interested individuals are encouraged to reach out to info@edrm.net to connect with the leadership of the new projects and contribute to the advancement of e-discovery practices.

About EDRM

Since its inception in 2005, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) has been empowering global e-discovery leaders by creating practical resources aimed at improving e-discovery, privacy, security, and information governance. With a presence in 145 countries spanning six continents, EDRM continues to lead in setting standards, providing tools, and guiding best practices in the e-discovery field. For more information, visit EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact: