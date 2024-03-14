U.S. Navy SEAL Veteran Ray "Cash" Care Joins SERGEANT as Global Brand Ambassador
Military veteran and motivational speaker will represent leading tactical gear brand as it enters a new growth phase.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SERGEANT LLC, a leading tactical, outdoor, and survival gear brand, has named US Navy SEAL Veteran and motivational speaker Ray “Cash” Care as its global ambassador. This strategic relationship marks an exciting new chapter for both entities, promising a dynamic fusion of elite expertise and a commitment to excellence.
“I have always set the bar high for myself with everything that I do, and that is why I was drawn to the SERGEANT brand and their mission. They push themselves to the limit to produce the toughest products on the market, and that’s very important to me,” said Mr. Care. “Having served at the elite level in the Navy SEALS I know how important it is to have the highest quality gear to achieve your mission. To me, the SERGEANT brand stands for not only quality, but performance, and I am excited to help define what that means to new generations of customers.”
Mr. Care’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment, as SERGEANT gears up for a significant product expansion and a bold new advertising campaign targeting a diverse audience of service members, law enforcement personnel, first responders, adventurers, and outdoor enthusiasts across the United States. The new campaign will drive omni-channel revenue with a key focus on direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales generated from the company’s newly relaunched ecommerce consumer website.
“At SERGEANT, we are inspired every day by the honor, courage, and strength of the men and women in America’s military, law enforcement, and first responder community,” said Dennis Cook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at SERGEANT. “To that end, we could not be more excited to be working with Ray who personifies our mission and dedication to excellence in everything that he does."
Mr. Care’s role as a global ambassador will extend across various marketing channels, including online, in-store, and advertising campaigns. He will play a pivotal role in shaping SERGEANT's narrative, emphasizing the performance and durability that define the brand.
For more information about SERGEANT and its upcoming product line expansion, please visit https://www.sergeantusa.com/.
