Massachusetts Department of Correction Recidivism Study Demonstrates Programming Impact on Lasting Rehabilitation 

Milford — The Massachusetts Department of Correction (DOC) recently released a multi-year study illustrating the positive impact of substance abuse and educational programming on recidivism. The findings show that individuals who completed need-specific programming during their incarceration with the DOC were significantly less likely to re-offend following their return to the community than those who did not complete programming.

Researchers studied more than 9,000 formerly incarcerated individuals considered moderate to high risk for offending within the first year following their return to the community. The analysis determined that individuals with both substance use and educational needs who completed the DOC’s Correctional Recovery Academy and attained a High School Equivalency Credential while incarcerated had a recidivism rate of 7.8%, a more than half rate decrease compared to those who did not meet both need areas (19.7%).

“Massachusetts is recognized as a national leader in recidivism reduction. This study underscores the importance of evidence-based programming and its vital role in preventing recidivism and improving outcomes for individuals returning to the community after a period of incarceration,” said Governor Maura Healey. “Delivered as part of the DOC’s rehabilitative mission, these essential programs provide the tools and skills needed to help formerly incarcerated individuals make sustainable, positive life changes.”

“The findings in this report identify a strong correlation between the completion of DOC programming for substance use and education and a lower recidivism rate,” said Lt. Governor Kim Driscoll. “Our administration remains deeply committed to reducing barriers to successful reentry and providing opportunities that help pave the way to lasting rehabilitation.”

Over the last decade, the DOC has placed a greater emphasis on using evidence-based programming as a tool to reduce recidivism. Focused and targeted programming was created to focus on the root causes of criminal behavior.

The goal of this report was to measure if successful completion of needs-based substance use treatment programs and high school equivalency credentials resulted in lower recidivism rates. The individuals in the study returned to the community between 2013 and 2020 and were divided into 4 needs-specific cohorts: those with substance abuse needs (44%), those with education needs (10%), those with both (37%), and those with neither need (less than 10%).

The report’s executive summary (beginning on page 3) provides a detailed explanation of the two criminogenic need areas, substance use and academic education, and the definition of program completion in each assessed need category. Researchers examined the recidivism rates of criminally sentenced individuals assessed to have a substance use need who successfully completed or did not complete the Correctional Recovery Academy, as well as those with an identified educational need who did or did not earn a High School Equivalency Credential.

The results demonstrate that individuals who completed their respective programs experienced improved outcomes:

Scroll left Scroll right Assessed Needs Cohort Recidivism Rate

(Completed) Recidivism Rate

(Not Completed) Measurable Difference Substance Use 10.5% 18.6% 8.1% Education 8.8% 16.1% 7.3% Both Needs 7.8% 19.7% 11.9%

The Correctional Recovery Academy (CRA) is an intensive 6-month skill-based residential treatment substance use program available across multiple DOC facilities. CRA targets substance use, anger management, criminal thinking, and relapse prevention by utilizing a therapeutic community-based approach with an advanced cognitive behavioral curriculum that promotes positive social learning.

The DOC offers a full continuum of educational programming and services, including basic and advanced courses in adult education. Educators within the Department (e.g., School of Reentry) and from external institutions of higher education (e.g., MIT, Boston University, Boston College, Tufts University, and Mount Wachusett Community College) provide students with the opportunity to earn their high school equivalency, academic certificates, and Bachelor’s Degrees. In addition, DOC provides tablets to every incarcerated person living in its care as part of sustained efforts to enhance student engagement and increase access to programming.

“The DOC’s collaborative and evidence-based approach to rehabilitative services, including expanded access to education, job training for in-demand skills, and transformative mentorship programs, has led to a historically low recidivism rate,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Security Terrence Reidy. “I’d like to thank the researchers for their work on their analysis. A continued assessment of programs and their impact is essential to the continued implementation of evidence-based programming and data-driven decision making.”

“A primary objective for the DOC is to rehabilitate incarcerated individuals and prepare them for successful transition back to their communities. Individuals undergo a detailed assessment to design a program plan targeted to individual needs, with a goal of deterring future involvement with the justice system,” said DOC Commissioner Carol Mici. “The department continues to measure the success of those programs to inform and support the future of data-driven programming.”

“I’d like to commend the DOC for their commitment to implementing meaningful rehabilitative programs and consistently evaluating their effectiveness to ensure evidence-based services to meet complex needs of those in their care,” said EOPSS Undersecretary of Criminal Justice Andrew Peck. “The collaboration and work done by our partners and stakeholders all have the shared transformative and life-changing goal.”

