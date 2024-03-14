Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,272 in the last 365 days.

Bathing Brands Appoints Tina Adams as President

New Bathing Brands President Tina Adams smiling in front of a white background.

Bathing Brands, North America’s largest distributor of experiential bathing products, has appointed Tina Adams as its new president.

Bathing Brands’ mission is close to my heart, and I’m honored to take a greater role in helping bathers across North America in their wellness journey.”
— Tina Adams

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathing Brands, North America’s largest distributor of experiential bathing products, has appointed Tina Adams as its new president.

Adams’ rich and varied resumé includes owning and building a successful staffing service, serving as a commercial pilot and flight instructor, and nearly a decade in technology sales with MBX Systems (now AHEAD).

This wealth of experience, and the ever-curious mind that earned it, have proven invaluable throughout her career. Her skillful leadership and insightful decision-making have made her indispensable wherever she goes.

According to Dave Sadowski, CEO of Bathing Brands, “Tina was a natural choice. Her unique blend of compassion, honesty, communication, and business acumen has led our team towards extraordinary accomplishments. It’s been a genuine honor to see the departments grow and thrive under her leadership, and I’m thrilled to have her at the helm.”

Adams began at Bathing Brands as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. During her tenure, she has doubled sales and has transformed the Marketing Department into a creative agency that can more effectively tell the story of Bathing Brands – and of their partners. She assumed her new role at the start of the year, and has been excelling in it ever since.

“Bathing Brands’ mission is close to my heart, and I’m honored to take a greater role in helping bathers across North America in their wellness journey,” says Adams. “We have an incredible team of like-minded people with a clear purpose. I will strive to guide this team with ambition and a servant heart.”

David White
Bathing Brands
+1 800-957-2862
dwhite@bathingbrands.com

You just read:

Bathing Brands Appoints Tina Adams as President

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more