Bathing Brands Appoints Tina Adams as President

WHEELING, IL, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bathing Brands, North America’s largest distributor of experiential bathing products, has appointed Tina Adams as its new president.

Adams’ rich and varied resumé includes owning and building a successful staffing service, serving as a commercial pilot and flight instructor, and nearly a decade in technology sales with MBX Systems (now AHEAD).

This wealth of experience, and the ever-curious mind that earned it, have proven invaluable throughout her career. Her skillful leadership and insightful decision-making have made her indispensable wherever she goes.

According to Dave Sadowski, CEO of Bathing Brands, “Tina was a natural choice. Her unique blend of compassion, honesty, communication, and business acumen has led our team towards extraordinary accomplishments. It’s been a genuine honor to see the departments grow and thrive under her leadership, and I’m thrilled to have her at the helm.”

Adams began at Bathing Brands as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing. During her tenure, she has doubled sales and has transformed the Marketing Department into a creative agency that can more effectively tell the story of Bathing Brands – and of their partners. She assumed her new role at the start of the year, and has been excelling in it ever since.

“Bathing Brands’ mission is close to my heart, and I’m honored to take a greater role in helping bathers across North America in their wellness journey,” says Adams. “We have an incredible team of like-minded people with a clear purpose. I will strive to guide this team with ambition and a servant heart.”