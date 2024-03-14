IMPORTANT NOTICE TO WESTERN INTERNATIONAL SECURITIES CUSTOMERS: PLEASE CONTACT THE LAW FIRM OF KLAYMANTOSKES
ALL WESTERN INTERNATIONAL CUSTOMERS SHOULD IMMEDIATELY REVIEW THEIR ACCOUNTS FOR LOSSESNEW YORK, NY, USA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National investment loss and securities lawyers KlaymanToskes has commenced an investigation into Western International Securities and urges all current and former customers who suffered investment losses to contact the firm immediately at 888-997-9956.
KlaymanToskes represents clients throughout the world who suffered investment losses and maintain accounts with U.S. brokerage firms, including individual and high net-worth investors. Our law firm helps investors to determine if their investment loss is due to fraud, financial advisor misconduct, or unsuitable investment advice. Depending on the circumstances, investors may be entitled to recover their losses through FINRA arbitration.
Financial advisors and their firms are responsible for providing suitable investment advice and must act in the best interest of their customers. Investment firms may be held liable for any losses incurred by their customers in the event of unsuitable investment recommendations, misrepresentations or omissions of material facts, and/or an overconcentration of the customer’s portfolio in one particular investment, class, or market sector. Further, financial professionals and their firms cannot disregard a customer’s risk-tolerance when making investment recommendations.
KlaymanToskes is a leading law firm whose sole focus is in the area of securities arbitration and litigation. The firm has represented thousands of brokerage clients throughout the world that maintained accounts with U.S. brokerage firms, resulting in the recovery of over $250 million in FINRA arbitration cases.
Current and former customers of Western International Securities who suffered investment losses are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman at 888-997-9956 or by email at lawrence@klaymantoskes.com in furtherance of our investigation.
