Agriculture Youth Council Application Deadline Approaching

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 14, 2024

Contact: Sam GO, Communications Director, (608) 334-0220, sam.go@wisconsin.gov

Download PDF



​MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds students to apply for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council by the end of the month. DATCP will accept applications through March 31, 2024.

High school students who will be seniors during the 2024 – 2025 school year can apply now for the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council. The council is comprised of up to 15 Wisconsin high school seniors from across the state.

Members participate in virtual monthly sessions during the school year to listen to presentations, engage in discussions, and connect with professionals across the agriculture industry. Students serve a one-year term on the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council and receive a certificate for their involvement.

The four goals of the Wisconsin Agriculture Youth Council are to highlight agricultural-related careers, share resources available for farmers, provide insight in agricultural policy development, and increase networking opportunities for participants. Council members will rotate serving in four leadership roles to gain additional experience.

Students must complete an application form and submit a one-minute video to be considered for the council. To access the application and additional information, visit AgYouthCouncil.wi.gov.

##​#

Find more DATCP news in our newsroom, on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

