Singleton Statement on S-50 Approval

Trenton – Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington), the Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee, issued the following statement today on the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee’s advancement of S-50:

“Today’s approval of S-50 from the Budget Committee represents a significant step towards a new affordable housing framework that would hasten the production of affordable housing, reduce legal conflicts, and give municipalities flexibility in their fulfillment of their affordable housing obligations.

“Over the last few months, we have engaged in a deliberative, comprehensive process with municipalities, housing advocacy organizations, developers, and other parties to ensure every voice was heard and compromise was reached. I thank all involved stakeholders for their willingness to come to the table, share their ideas, and participate in the legislative process.

“I applaud the advancement of S-50, and look forward to continuing to work with all involved stakeholders as we work collaboratively to make New Jersey a more affordable place to live for all of our residents.”