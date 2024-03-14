i.g. Burton Auto Group Acquires CF Schwartz Toyota
i.g. Burton Auto Group Acquires CF Schwartz Toyota, renames the store i.g. Burton Toyota of Dover.
Our team is excited to welcome all customers and team members at CF Schwartz Toyota into the Burton family.”DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- i.g. Burton Auto Group, an esteemed figure in the automotive industry with a rich history spanning over 115 years, is pleased to announce its latest venture – the successful acquisition of CF Schwartz Toyota in Dover, Delaware. This strategic move marks a significant expansion for i.g. Burton Auto Group, strengthening its presence in the Dover community.
Renamed as i.g. Burton Toyota of Dover, this acquisition is a testament to i.g. Burton's ongoing commitment to delivering outstanding automotive solutions and customer service. With a legacy built on trust, integrity, and superior quality, the i.g. Burton Auto Group is excited to bring its tradition of excellence to Dover and the surrounding areas.
Charlie Burton, Owner and President of i.g. Burton Auto Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, "We are thrilled to join the Dover community and are eager to cater to the automotive needs of its residents. This acquisition perfectly aligns with our mission to provide unparalleled customer experiences and top-notch vehicles. We are confident that our motto, 'Nobody Beats a Burton Deal, Nobody!' will resonate well with Dover customers."
MJ Lofland, Vice President/Chief Operating Officer of i.g. Burton Auto Group, added, "This expansion is a significant step forward for us as we continue to grow and evolve. We remain dedicated to upholding the high standards of service and quality that are synonymous with the i.g. Burton name. Our team is excited to welcome all customers and team members at CF Schwartz Toyota into the Burton family."
With a network of now thirteen locations throughout Maryland and Delaware, i.g. Burton Auto Group features a vast selection of over 12,000 new and pre-owned vehicles across eleven leading automotive franchises. Their commitment to excellence has earned them a loyal customer base and recognition as a trusted automotive partner in the region.
As i.g. Burton Toyota of Dover extends its reach into the Dover community, customers can expect the same dedication to excellence, exceptional service, and a wide range of automotive options that have made i.g. Burton Auto Group a household name for over a century.
For more information about i.g. Burton Auto Group and their expansion, please visit them on Dupont Hwy or igburton.com.
About i.g. Burton Auto Group: i.g. Burton Auto Group, with a history spanning over 115 years, is a trusted automotive leader serving communities in Maryland and Delaware. With thirteen locations and a wide range of automotive franchises, i.g. Burton offers customers an extensive selection of new and pre-owned vehicles, along with exceptional customer service and a commitment to delivering the best automotive solutions. "Nobody Beats a Burton Deal, Nobody!" is more than a motto; it's a promise to customers that they will receive top-quality vehicles and service.
MJ Lofland
i.g. Burton Auto Group
+1 302-734-5748
email us here
CF Schwartz Toyota is now i.g. Burton Toyota of Dover