Global Chitosan Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company has updated all its market reports with the latest information for the year 2024, projecting trends and forecasts until 2033
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Chitosan Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chitosan market size is predicted to reach $18.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%.
The growth in the chitosan market is due to the increase in requirements for wastewater treatment across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chitosan market share. Major players in the chitosan market include Advanced Biopolymers AS, FMC Corporation, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., IFF NovaMatrix.
Chitosan Market Segments
• By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade
• By Source: Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, Other Sources
• By Application: Water Treatment, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global chitosan market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Chitosan is obtained from the outer skeleton of crustaceans and the cell walls of certain fungi. Chitosan can be used as a medicine and for manufacturing certain drugs. It is used for high blood pressure, wound healing, obesity, high cholesterol, and various other purposes. Due to its biodegradable nature, chitosan is also used for the development of antimicrobial films for food packaging.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Chitosan Market Characteristics
3. Chitosan Market Trends And Strategies
4. Chitosan Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Chitosan Market Size And Growth
……
27. Chitosan Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Chitosan Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
