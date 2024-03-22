Global Chitosan Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Chitosan Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s “Chitosan Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the chitosan market size is predicted to reach $18.61 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.9%.

The growth in the chitosan market is due to the increase in requirements for wastewater treatment across the globe. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest chitosan market share. Major players in the chitosan market include Advanced Biopolymers AS, FMC Corporation, Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd., IFF NovaMatrix.

Chitosan Market Segments

• By Grade: Pharmaceutical Grade, Industrial Grade, Food Grade

• By Source: Shrimp, Squid, Crab, Krill, Other Sources

• By Application: Water Treatment, Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, Medical and Pharmaceuticals, Agrochemicals, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global chitosan market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Chitosan is obtained from the outer skeleton of crustaceans and the cell walls of certain fungi. Chitosan can be used as a medicine and for manufacturing certain drugs. It is used for high blood pressure, wound healing, obesity, high cholesterol, and various other purposes. Due to its biodegradable nature, chitosan is also used for the development of antimicrobial films for food packaging.

