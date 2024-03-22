Cathode Materials Market Size Expected To Reach $29.72 Billion By 2028

Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company’s “Cathode Materials Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cathode materials market size is predicted to reach $29.72 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%.

The growth in the cathode materials market is due to the growing usage of batteries in electric vehicles. North America region is expected to hold the largest cathode materials market share. Major players in the cathode materials market include BASF SE, Hitachi Chemical Energy Technology Ltd., POSCO, Panasonic Corporation, SK Innovation Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Corporation.

Cathode Materials Market Segments

• By Material: Lithium Cobalt Oxide or Lithium Cobaltate, Lithium Manganese Oxide or Spinel or Lithium Manganate, Lithium Iron Phosphate or Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide, Sulfur Cathodes, Sodium Cobalt Oxide, Other Materials

• By Battery Type: Lead-Acid, Lithium-Ion, Other Battery Types

• By Application: Portable Gadgets, Medical Devices (Cardiac Pacemakers, Implantable Cardiac Defibrillators (ICDs), and Others), Power Tools, Wireless Peripherals or Cordless Devices, Power Storage Systems, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global cathode materials market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cathode materials refer to batteries that include a variety of products that cater to different user needs for high energy density and high load capacity. These materials are comprised of cobalt, nickel, and multi-metal oxide materials to which lithium is added. It is used to identify the capacity and power of a battery.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Cathode Materials Market Characteristics

3. Cathode Materials Market Trends And Strategies

4. Cathode Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Cathode Materials Market Size And Growth

……

27. Cathode Materials Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Cathode Materials Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

