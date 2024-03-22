Global Cloud Kitchen Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company's Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033
The Business Research Company’s “Cloud Kitchen Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the cloud kitchen market size is predicted to reach $103.3 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%.
The growth in the cloud kitchen market is due to the increase in number of smartphone users, increasing demand for online food services. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest cloud kitchen market share. Major players in the cloud kitchen market include Zuul Kitchen, Swiggy Platform Private Limited, Uber Technologies Inc., Taster Inc., Starbucks Corporation, DoorDash Inc., Reef Technology Inc.
By Type: Independent Cloud Kitchen, Commissary Or Shared Kitchen, Kitchenpods
By Food Type: Burger And Sandwich, Pizza And Pasta, Chicken, Seafood, Mexican And Asian Food, Other Types
By Nature: Franchised, Standalone
By Geography: The global cloud kitchen market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The cloud kitchen is referred to as virtual kitchens or ghost kitchens. The cloud kitchen is a commercial kitchen that helps in providing space for food businesses including the services and facilities that are needed to prepare the menu for takeout and delivery. Cloud kitchen is specifically used for food deliveries only.
